Climate change: Di 10 hottest kontris for di world 2022

56 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Na on di 10th of May 2022 World Meteorological Organisation announce say di world fit face extreme heat like never before in di next five years.

According to WMO global heat fit increase by 1.5 on di selsius scale wey make many dey fear.

Scientists tok say even if na once a year global heat increase by 1.5 selsius na danger wey go lead to serious melting of icebergs for oceans.

WMO say violation of di paris climate agreement of 2015 by any kontri fit put di globe at risk and add suffering of millions by increasing heat across di world.

For Nigeria na since beginning of April may parts dey experience severe heat wey make some dey say na Nigeria be di hottest kontri for di world.

United states of America based think tank group World Population Review recently release list of 10 hottest kontris for di world and surprisingly to some Nigeria no dey among.

According to di review Kuwait na im record di hottest temperature last year when dem reach 53.2 on di selsius scale.

While na USA record di highest temperature of all time when Death Valley area for California record 56.7 on selsius for 1913.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP/Getty

For 2022 di 10 hottest kontris for di world na dem dey below.

Mali - 28.83°C / 83.89°F

Burkina Faso - 28.71°C / 83.68°F

Senegal - 28.65°C / 83.57°F

Tuvalu - 28.45°C / 83.21°F

Djibouti - 28.38°C / 83.08°F

Mauritania - 28.34°C / 83.01°F

Bahrain - 28.23°C / 82.81°F

Palau - 28.04°C / 82.47°F

Qatar - 28.02°C / 82.44°F

Gambia - 27.97°C / 82.35°F

As di list above show Mali wey dey West Africa na di hottest kontri in di world with heat reaching 83.89°F (28.83°C) dia.

In fact di kontris wey dey share border with Mali, Senegal and Burkina Faso all dey among di hottest and di reason according to experts na say Sahara desert don eat deep into those kontris and rainfall don drop wella.

Which role climate change dey play for di increase in heat?

Experts say human activities such as burning of fuel, gas and coal dey contribute to climate change and increase heat for di world.

As humans dey burn fuels di exhaust dey enter atmosphere and na wetin dey cause Ozone layer wey dey protect di earth to tear causing more heat from di sun to dey enter earth.

Di heat dey increase for di kontris wey dey di list?

Experts say not only kontris wey make up di list but even di coldest kontris for di world dey face less cold and more heat in recent times.

According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for USA July of 2021 na di hottest month wey di world don ever experience.

On di oda hand according to NASA and NOAA 2014-2020 na di hottest years wey di world experience in 171 years.