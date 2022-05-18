Dem find drugs tunnel wey connect US and Mexico- See fotos
- By Megan Fisher
- BBC News
Dem don find one ogbonge tunnel wey dey go from Tijuana for Mexico enta one warehouse for San Diego for US.
Dis hole get length of 531m and di e get rail way and ventilation system inside.
American authorities bin dey spy one property wey pip bin dey store cocaine wey dem smuggle enta di kontri before wen dem find dis hole.
Dem seize cocaine, meth and heroine and now six pipo dey jail for drug trafficking.
Di US Attorney Office for Southern District of California say di tunnel dey 61ft (18m) deep and 4ft (1m) wide.
Prosecutors say before dem find di hole, officers bin find plenti motor dem dey enta and comot from di property for Tijuana and di warehouse for Friday 13, May.
Dem come stop di motor dem search dem and na how dem take find di drugs be dat.
When officers enta di warehouse, dem find di cross border tunnel for ground.
Di attorney office sat dem seize 1,762lb (799kg) of cocaine, 164lb (74kg) of methamphetamine and 3.5lb (1.5kg) of heroin.
Dem also arrest suspects wey dey from ages 31 to 55, if court find dem guilty dem fit get life in prison and $1m fine.
US Attorney Randy Grossman tk for discovery say, "No more light dey for di end of dis narco-tunnel".
"We go take down any underground smuggling route wey we find so illegal drugs no go enta our streets and destroy our families and communities".
Di last tunnel wey dem find na for 2020. E be di longest one wey dem don find with 1,313m for length.
Since, 1993, dem don find 90 of dis secret passages for ground.