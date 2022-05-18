Dem find drugs tunnel wey connect US and Mexico- See fotos

By Megan Fisher

BBC News

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, US Attorney’s Office, California Wetin we call dis foto, Di prosecutors call dis cross-border passage say e dey "sophisticated"

Dem don find one ogbonge tunnel wey dey go from Tijuana for Mexico enta one warehouse for San Diego for US.

Dis hole get length of 531m and di e get rail way and ventilation system inside.

American authorities bin dey spy one property wey pip bin dey store cocaine wey dem smuggle enta di kontri before wen dem find dis hole.

Dem seize cocaine, meth and heroine and now six pipo dey jail for drug trafficking.

Wia dis foto come from, US Attorney’s Office, California Wetin we call dis foto, Dem bin discover one tunnel wey resemble dis one but long pass for 2020

Di US Attorney Office for Southern District of California say di tunnel dey 61ft (18m) deep and 4ft (1m) wide.

Prosecutors say before dem find di hole, officers bin find plenti motor dem dey enta and comot from di property for Tijuana and di warehouse for Friday 13, May.

Dem come stop di motor dem search dem and na how dem take find di drugs be dat.

When officers enta di warehouse, dem find di cross border tunnel for ground.

Wia dis foto come from, US Attorney’s Office, California Wetin we call dis foto, Rail track dey go throughout di tunnel

Di attorney office sat dem seize 1,762lb (799kg) of cocaine, 164lb (74kg) of methamphetamine and 3.5lb (1.5kg) of heroin.

Dem also arrest suspects wey dey from ages 31 to 55, if court find dem guilty dem fit get life in prison and $1m fine.

US Attorney Randy Grossman tk for discovery say, "No more light dey for di end of dis narco-tunnel".

"We go take down any underground smuggling route wey we find so illegal drugs no go enta our streets and destroy our families and communities".

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Foto of di drugs wey dem seize for di investigation

Di last tunnel wey dem find na for 2020. E be di longest one wey dem don find with 1,313m for length.