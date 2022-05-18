Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin plead guilty for first war crimes trial over di Ukraine conflict

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Vadim Shishimarin na 21-year-old tank commander for di Russian armed forces

One 21 year old Russia soldier don plead guilty say im kill civilian wey no cari weapons for di first war crimes trial for Ukraine since di war start.

Vadim Shishimarin say im shoot one 62 year old man few days afta di war start. Im fit collect life in prison.

As e dey enta for di tiny Kyiv court with guards dem for im side, na so di widow of di man wey im kill, Kateryna, sight am come clean di tears wey come her eyes comot.

Prosecutors say Shishimarin bin dey command unit for tank division wen im convoy come under attack.

According to di tori, im and four oda soldiers come tiff one car, drive am dey go near Chupakhivka wia dem see di 62 year old man dey ride bicycle.

Na so dem tell Shishimarin to shoot di man, im carry Kalashnikov assault rifle take do am.

Di bin Kremlin tok before say nobody tell dem about di case.

Shishimarin trial dey adjourned afta di widow hear am admit to her husband murder and di high profile hearing go restart on Thursday for a bigger courtroom.

Ukraine Chief Prosecutor Iryna Venediktova say, "with dis first trial, we dey send clear signal say every pesin wey get order or assist to commit crime for Ukraine no go dodge responsibility".

Venediktova don tok say her office dey prepare war crime cases against 41 Russian soldiers.

Meanwhile, Russia don deny say dia troops target civilians.

Shisgimarin trial na something wey investigators dey chook eye inside to fit collect evidence for possible war crime cases to carry go di International Criminal Court (ICC) for The Hague.

Di ICC dey send team of 42 investigators, forensics experts and support staff.