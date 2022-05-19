Rihanna give birth? Report say 'Rihanna born first son wit ASAP Rocky' - Wetin we know

Rihanna don give birth? Na kwesion wey plenti pipo begin ask on Thursday.

Di 34 year old billionaire singer and fashion entrepreneur dey heavily pregnant for boyfriend A$AP Rocky wen tori of her birth begin fly.

So wetin we know about dis tori? Na di full gist you go read here.

PEOPLE magazine report on Thursday evening say Rihanna don born her first pikin with her rapper bobo ASAP Rocky.

However BBC Pidgin never fit reach di celebrity couple to confam di tori.

According to di People, she dey home in Los Angeles with di baby.

But e no dey clear wen she born and tori be say na boy she born.

Dis too na wetin BBC Pidgin dey yet to confam at di time of dis report.

However, multiple reports and US local media dey report say 'Rihanna and ASAP Rocky don welcome dia baby'.

Rihanna bin announce say she don carry belle with obonge instagram picture for February 2022.

She and her boyfriend ASAP Rocky wey im real name na Rakim Meyers don dey togeda since.

But di rapper confam for interview for May 2021 say true-true dem dey date.

Who be Rihanna?

Rihanna name na Robyn Rihanna Fenty and she from Barbados. She be singer and business woman.

For 2021, Forbes name Rihanna as di richest female musician for di world. Dat na wen dem announce say she don join di billionaires club.

She also be di second richest female entertainer after Oprah Winfrey. According to Forbes, di singer and fashion oga don make net worth wey reach $1.7bn.

And most of dat money dey come from her Fenty Beauty ($1.4 bn) and her underwear line, Savage x Fenty ($270 million).

Who be ASAP Rocky?

ASAP Rocky na American rapper wey im real name na Rakim Mayers. Dem born am for October 3, 1988 for New York city of Harlem.

Like Rihanna, ASAP Rocky parents na also from Barbados. Afta plenty attempts e burst enta di American music industry for 2011.

Soon afta e make name, e release im albums wey top US charts for long; 'Long Live A$AP' and 'At Long Last A$AP.'

Im and Rihanna don be friends for a long time before dem begin date.

How dia relationship take sail?

Rumours whether di stars dey date begin as early as 2013, wen di rapper support Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour.

ASAP Rocky reveal for interview for May, 2021 say, "She be probably, like, a million of di oda ones. I tink wen you know, you know, she be di one."

Both of dem feature for A$AP Rocky 2013 video for Fashion Killa; while di rapper provide guest verse on di remix of Rihanna 2012 hit Cockiness (I Love It).

But oda reports say im relationship with Rihanna fit don start for 2020, afta she break up from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel.