Australian election 2022: Who be top di top contenders as Australians elect new prime minister today

More than 17 million pipo dey enrol to vote inside Australia election

Millions of Australians go come out today, Saturday 21 May, 2022 to vote for di kontri first election since 2019.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison go contest against one of di kontri longest serving politicians, Labor Leader Anthony Albanese.

Di rising cost of living and climate change dey among wetin be di two key issues for voters.

But most pipo dey see di election as vote on di leaders characters.

Opinion polls suggest Labor go win by narrow majority dis time around. However, di polls no dey accurate during di last election.

Scott Morrison

Australian PM Scott Morrison

Scott Morrison, wey lead di Liberal-National Coalition, na di first leader to serve full term in office since John Howard, wey win four elections before losing to Labor party pesin, Kevin Rudd for 2007.

E become di 30th Prime Minister on 24 August 2018, afta e take ova from Malcolm Turnbull.

Oga Morrison previously don serve as Treasurer, Minister for Social Services, Minister for Border Protection and first elected to Parliament as di Federal Member for Cook for 2007.

Im and e wife Jenny get two young daughters

Scott Morrison don lead Australia through period wey dey dominated by natural disasters and di pandemic - wey pipo first hail as success but later criticise for inadequate planning.

Di 53-year-old also don face plenti criticism - from members of im own party to di French President.

E agree say e dey unpopular, and admit say e fit be "bulldozer" and fit be "more sensitive" leader.

But Morrison also defend im approach as wetin dey needed during di pandemic.

Anthony Albanese

Anthony Albanese na di leader of Australia centre-left Labor Party

Anthony Albanese get reputation as defender of Australia free healthcare system, advocate for di LGBT community, a republican, and passionate rugby league fan.

E dey Active for di Labor Party from young age, and don work for both federal and state politics before dem elect am as member of parliament on im 33rd birthday, to one inner-city Sydney seat for 1996.

For 2007, wen Labor collect power under Kevin Rudd, oga Albanese become di minister for infrastructure and transport.

Albanese separate from im wife of 19 years for 2019 but im partner, Jodie Haydon dey always join am for im campaign trail.

Di 59 years old wey dey nicknamed as "Albo" say di conservative goment - wey don dey in power under three different leaders for almost 10 years - don get enough time.

"Dis goment don dey for almost10 years, dis prime minister get four years in office, and wetin e dey tok be say, 'if you vote for Scott Morrison, I go change'.

"Well, if you want change, change di goment."

E promise voters "safe change" as e battle di perception of pipo wey feel say e no dey experience enough to lead di kontri as Australia dey recover from tough times.

Scott Morrison (L) And Anthony Albanese na dis year main contenders

Both parties dey also face challenges from high profile independents for several key seats.

Australian election: Wetin you need know

Two women hand out voting information outside one polling centre

Polls open foe 08:00 local time inside eastern Australia on Saturday (23:00 on Friday GMT).

Voting dey compulsory for Australia, and about 17 million pipo dey expected to cast dia vote dis time around.

Dem go elect MPs for all di seats for di House of Representatives, and just ova half di seats for Senate.

Di main political contenders ba di ruling Liberal-National coalition and Labor.

Either party go need to win at least 76 of di 151 seats for House of Representatives - wia di prime minister dey sit- to form a majority goment.

If dem no fit do that, dey must try to win support from independent MPs, or those from minor parties.

Wen we go know di results?

One woman dey waka pass candidate placards outside one polling centre

Most likely late on election day, but e fit take longer if di contest dey close.

If one major party gatz to form pact with minor parties or independent MPs, then di negotiations fit take several days.

For 2010, e take Julia Gillard two weeks to receive support to put Labor in power.