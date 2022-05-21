Anthony Albanese: Australia new Prime Minister profile

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Australia new Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, wit im son, Nathan, and girlfriend, Jodie Haydon.

Anthony Albanese go become di new prime minister of Australia.

Di Labor party candidate defeat Scott Morrison wey currently hold di position.

Albanese lead di Labor Party to dia first election victory in almost ten years.

Prime Minister Morrison don accept say Albanese win Saturday election.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson don congratulate Albanese for im victory.

dI Australia new leader dey expected to form a new goment.

Millions of Australians vote on 21 May, 2022 inside di kontri first election since 2019.

Opinion polls earlier suggest Labor go win by narrow majority dis time around.

So who be Albo?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Labor leader Anthony Albanese

Anthony Albanese profile

Anthony Albanese get reputation as defender of Australia free healthcare system.

Di 59 year old wey dey nicknamed as "Albo"

Albo dey also advocate for di LGBT community,a e be a republican.

E dey passionate rugby league fan and dey active for di Labor Party from young age.

Di new Australia new prime minister don work for both federal and state politics.

Dem elect am as member of parliament on im 33rd birthday, to one inner-city Sydney seat for 1996.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, From social housing, to di kontri highest office: Anthony Albanese don win election

For 2007, wen Labor collect power under Kevin Rudd, oga Albanese become di minister for infrastructure and transport.

Albanese separate from im wife of 19 years for 2019 but im partner, Jodie Haydon dey always join am for im campaign trail.

E say di conservative goment - wey don dey in power under three different leaders for almost 10 years - don get enough time.

Ahead of im victory Anthony Albanese promise voters "safe change".

E battle di perception of pipo wey feel say e no dey experience enough to lead di kontri.

Albanese say im mama, Maryanne Ellery, bin determine to ensure say he get opportunities wey she never get.

Dis na as Australia dey recover from tough times.