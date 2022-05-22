Lagos building collapse: Alayaki building rescue update

Rescue operation still dey go on for wia Lagos building wey collapse on Saturday.

Di three storey building collapse for Alayaki Lane, for Lagos Island area wen heavy rain bin dey fall.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency [LASEMA] say dem don rescue three pipo and at least two pipo die.

Situation for collapsed Lagos building site

Rescuers say unconfirmed number of pipo trap inside Lagos building wey collapse on 21 May, 2022.

Di four-floor building fall down for 4 Alayaki Lane, Lagos Island, according to LASEMA.

Authorities discover say di building bin dey sealed in violation of building safety before e breakdown.

Dem claim say di developer continue to dey hide dey work for di house mostly at night and weekends.

Two pipo don dey rescued alive while dem find anoda dead, at di time of dis tori.

Lagos buildings and frequent collapse

Since 2022, na almost every oda month at one Lagos building dey collapse.

So e dey say to observe say building breakdown for di Nigerian commercial capital dey frequent.

Lasema confam saythree storey building wey collapse for Yaba area in February 2022.

Di three storey building wey bin dey under construction collapse around 3:00pm on Saturday, 12, February.

For early May 2022 Ebute Metta collapsed building trap dozens and some pipo die, Lagos authorities confam.

Di three-storey building on 32 Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta area of Lagos collapse on Sunday May 1 for night.

On November 1, 2021, one 21-storey building collapse for Ikoyi, Lagos Island.

And e fall while workers wey dey construct di building dey inside.

Authorities confam dozens dead for dat November incident.

Disasters like dis dey linked to infrastructural decay or failure to follow building plan, according to officials.

And e dey follow wit loss of properties wey dey cost plenty money.

Authorities dey expected to investigate and reveal di cause of dis latest incident.

BBC Pidgin dey follow updates from di scene of Ebute Metta collapsed building.