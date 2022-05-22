Ini Dima-Okojie wedding pictures: Blood Sisters star actress marry Abasi Eneobong

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ini Dima-Okojie/@the.alfe

Nollywood actress, Ini Dima-Okojie, don marry her sweet heart, Abasi Eneobong, for colourful traditional ceremony.

Di marriage happun six months after di couple introduction wen dem make dia relationship public in early November, 2021.

Ini release foto of di ceremony wey show di rich culture of Edo and Efik pipo of Cross Rivers state for di Southern part of Nigeria.

Di Nollywood actress wey act for Netflix hit series Blood Sisters share different fotos of her outfit on her big day.

One of di picture she lean on her husband wey dress in im full efik attire of wrapper, tradition white shirt, black waist coat and cap.

She wear a red fitted dress wit coral beads for her hair, neck and hands, she caption di post "Edo meets Efik wit love emoji".

Anoda picture capture her as an Efik queen.

Celebrity turn up

Her Nollywood colleague turn up and send lovely messages to celebrate wit her.

Kate Henshaw, Sharon Ooja, Osas Ighodaro, Bisola Aiyeola, Mimi Onalaja, and Meg Otanwa na some of di stars wey attend di wedding.

Her Fellow actresses like Sharon Ooja and Osas Ighodaro were present at the ceremony to celebrate with the Blood Sisters star.

Na marriage dey reign now for Nollywood, as some of di stars like Rita Dominic and Blossom chukwujekwu just to mention a few don use dis

period marry.

Why Ini Dima- Okojie wedding to Abasi Eneobong na tok of town?

Ini Dima- Okojie na one of di young rising stars for Nollywood movie industry.

In recent times she don act several leading roles for feems wey don become box office hits for theatres.

Some of di popular feem wey she don feature include di Nollywood/Bollywood hit collaboration Namaste Wahala.

And more recently di first Nigerian Netflix original - Blood Sisters, wey dey top charts.

E reach top 10 for ova 20 Kontries within 24 hours.

No be only for feems she dey popular for social media too she get big fan base dat na why her wedding na tok of town.

Ini Dima Okojie husband Abasi Eneobong - Wetin we know about am

Abasi Ene-Obong na Medical Doctor and Entrepreneur

Im dey refer to imsef as a world changer.

Abasi Ene-Obong na di founder and Chief Executive Officer of 54gene, one genomics research, services and development company

Im get PhD for Cancer Biology from University of London, Masters in human molecular genetics from Imperial College London.

And Masters in Business Management from Claremont Colleges, California.

Im dey also work as a cancer researcher.