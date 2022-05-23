Terror attacks: Ghana dey intensify security for threat

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police Wetin we call dis foto, Police dey on ground with sniffing dogs

Ghana govment start dey intensify security after intelligence dem gather show say de country dey at risk of terror attacks.

De terror threat according to authorities dey very real sake of de recent attacks for Togo wey kill some 10 soldiers for neighbouring Togo.

Within de first quarter of 2022, de West African sub region record over 160 terror attacks out of 346 on de African continent.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah talk Ghanaians say dem for be more vigilant around dis times.

“We dey encourage people in de Ghanaian jurisdiction to observe and be on de look out for abandoned or suspicious packages in public places” Mr Oppong Nkrumah talk.

Emergency hotline to report terror threats

Effective from Tuesday, May 24, 2022 govment say dem go launch campaign to help fight dis threat with support from de public.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah say dem go make official new emergency line, 999 for de general public to report any terrorist threats dem come across.

In addition to de emergency hotlines, dem go start broadcast media den community education programmes.

According to Mr Nkrumah, de public for report “non-residents who dey mobilize youth or de circulate extremist materials in-person or virtually.”

Authorities say make people dey on high alert for abandoned or suspicious packages for public places.

Recruitment of Ghanaian youth into terror group

Ghanaian officials say intelligence dem gather dey show say a number of Ghanaians dey join extremist groups.

“Increasingly, intelligence reports suggest say some Ghanaians be involved in terrorist attacks in de Sahelian region.” Oppong Nkrumah reveal.

What dis dey signal be say e dey possible say recruitment of Ghanaians by some of these terrorist groups in de West African sub-region already dey happen.

Security Analyst, Dr Kwesi Aning believe say terrorist groups dey exploit den manipulate de youthful exuberance to infiltrate de country.

De terrorist groups dey promise young people with luxury lifestyle dem wealth to lure dem.

Around 2015, Islamic State (ISIS) recruit one Ghanaian geography graduate, Mohammed Nazir Nortei Alema.

De 25 year old join ISIS after dem radicalize am through online forums.

Peace and security in Ghana

Ghana be one of de most peaceful countries in Africa, according to international ratings.

According to de 2022 Global Peace Index de country rank 2nd most peaceful in Africa behind Mauritius.

De country over de years stability under democratic govments den peaceful elections since de Fourth Republic wey start in 1992.

Ghana leader Nana Akufo Addo be currently de Chairman of regional block, Ecowas.

De goald coast be host to de African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariat.