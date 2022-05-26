PDP Primaries results: Governorship primary winner list

Winners don emerged as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) conduct dia governorship primaries.

PDP primaries hold across Nigeria on Wednesday 25 May ahead of di general elections in 2023.

Rivers PDP governorship primaries and Delta State PDP governorship primaries stand out.

Some of di states wia delegates park go venue of di exercise include Oyo, Benue and Adamawa.

Odas na Delta, Kaduna, Taraba, Bauchi, Abia, Akwa Ibom among odas.

Officials of di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitor di exercise dem.

Security operatives also send dem to ensure say di primaries go smoothly.

Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, wey wan extend im tenure in office by anoda term win.

Fintiri win 663 of a total of 668 votes with five odas declared void.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State win di primaries wey happun for Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

Makinde score a total of 1,040 votes from Oyo delegates to defeat his sole opponent, Mr Hazeem Gbolarunmi.

Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba become di PDP candidate.

Uba score 731 votes to defeat his closest rival and current deputy governor of Benue, Benson Abounu, who score 81 votes.

Former Commissioner for Finance in Enugu State, Peter Mbah, win di PDP governorship primary in the state.

Professor Eleazar Ikonne become PDP governorship candidate for Abia State

Ikonne, na former Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University.

Just like di situation in Benue, Speaker of di Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori win.

Oborevwori score 597 votes out of 826 votes of delegates from di 25 LGAs to win 13 oda aspirants.

Olorogun David Edevbie come second with 113 votes while Delta South Senator, James Manager come third with 83 votes.

Sheriff Oborevwori from Osubi Town in Okpe local goment area and e dey represent Okpe State Constituency for di Delta State House of Assembly.

Former Rivers State Accountant General, Fubara Siminialayi win di PDP governorship primaries.

Siminialayi score total of 721 votes to defeat im two closest rivals, Isaac Kamalu and George Kelly wey come second and third with 86 votes and 37 votes respectively.

Na total of 898 votes delegates from di 23 LGAs cast, with eight void votes na so di election committee chairman, Prof. Walter Mboto tok for di primaries wey 16 aspirants contest.

Siminialayi come from Opobo, a riverine community for Opobo/Nkoro local goment area.

Earlier dis month, di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC declare Fubara Siminialayi wanted along with three oda top state goment officials over alleged N117 billion fraud and dem still dey EFCC wanted list.

For Akwa Ibom State, former commissioner for lands and water resources, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno win di governorship ticket of di PDP.

Pastor Umo Eno wey score a total of 993 votes to defeat 12 oda aspirants, come from Nsit Ubium LGA.

Di present Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel bin don select am as im successor wen e declare am for 30 January 2022.