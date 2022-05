APC presidential primaries: Why INEC allow APC delay

Nigeria governing party, APC don postpone dia presidential primaries by one week.

All Peoples Congress [APC] move di special convention to di 6th - 8th of June, 2022.

Nigeria election office INEC initially put June 3 as deadline for party presidential primaries.

However, Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] extend di period for political parties to conclude primaries, on Friday.

APC bin dey plan di primary for Sunday 29 and Monday 30 May.

INEC extend di deadline for political parties to conduct dia primaries by six days on Friday evening.

Di extension of di deadline go cover a six-day period between June 4 and 9.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, say di decision follow a meeting between leaders of various political parties and di leadership of election referee.

Di commission Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, na im lead di meeting for dia office headquarters.

During di meeting, politicians under di name of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) again beg INEC to adjust di timetable for di 2023 general election.

Afta di meeting, INEC say dem no go shift di timetable, but go allow parties we get outstanding primaries to use until June 9 as deadline.

Dem come release statement onto di mata.

On Saturday 28th May, 2022 na im APC announce di postponement of di presidential primaries.