Depp v Heard: Wetin British supermodel Kate Moss tok about Johnny Depp for court

50 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kate Moss bin testify with video link on 25 May

British supermodel Kate Moss don testify say her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp never abuse her.

Her testimony contradict di claim by di actor ex-wife.

Amber Heard wey be 36 years old claim say she heard rumours say Depp once push Moss down flight of stairs.

Johnny Depp dey sue Amber Heard for $50m (£40m) for one opinion article wey she write wia which she tok say she be abuse victim.

On di stand, e tok say e dey "insane" to hear Heard claims.

Over di course of di six week trial, di court don hear different versions of wetin transpire between di two during dia volatile two year marriage.

Ms Heard and witnesses for her side paint one kain picture of Mr Depp as abuser wey dey use drug, jealous and self-harm and Mr Depp side putt forward one story of di actress as di aggressor and her claims as untrue.

Wetin Kate Moss tok for Court

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

For di brief testimony on Wednesday, Ms Moss - wey date Mr Depp between 1994 and 1998 - tok say e neva push her, but instead once come to her help afta she fall down di stairs.

"As I leave di room, I slid down di stairs and I hurt my back," Ms Moss tok.

"And I scream because I no know wetin happen to me and I dey in pain".

"E come running back to help me and carry me to my room and get me medical attention," she add.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kate Moss and Johnny Depp for Cannes for 1998

Mr Depp never push or kick her through out di years wey dem spent togeda, Ms Moss tok.

Taking di stand on Wednesday, Mr Depp accuse Ms Heard of turning di story "into very ugly incident, all in her mind."

Ms Heard bring up di claim say Depp push Moss was earlier for di trial. She say di image of her then-husband abusing di model bin come up for her head wen she witness one altercation between Mr Depp and her sister.

"[Her] back dey di staircase and Johnny swings at her," Ms Heard tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Amber Heard in court on 26 May

"I no dey hesitate. I no want. I just, in my head, think of Kate Moss and stairs".

Her concerns prompt her to "swing" at Johnny to defend her sister, she tok tok hitting him "square for di face".

Her lawyers chose not to cross-examine Ms Moss.

During im testimony, Mr Depp deny several oda allegations wey Ms Heard make during di trial, including her claim wey say e assault her while on dia honeymoon on di Orient Express.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

"Ms Heard hit me," e tok. "I get a sort of shiner [black eye], but e all end and everything dey fine again".

For previous testimony, Ms Heard tok say she fear say Mr Depp go accidentally kill her during di same incident and dat "e fit no mean to do am".

Mr Depp tok say dis dey "insane" to hear "heinous accusations" of violence and abuse wey I'm ex-wife dey attribute to am.

"I no think anyone enjoy having to split demselves open and tell di truth," e tok. "But there are times one simply gatz to".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dem divorce for 2016, just 15 months afta dem marry

Di defamation case against Ms Heard dey come from one 2018 comment article wey she write for di Washington Post inside which she tok say she be victim of abuse.

While di write up no identify Mr Depp by name, im attorneys tok say e"incalculably" damage im career. She don countersued am for $100m.

One source close to Ms Heard tell di BBC that they believe Ms Moss testimony go get little impact on di case wen e come to di "central issue" of "weda Amber Heard fit exercise her right of freedom of speech".