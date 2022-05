Stampede in Port Harcourt: Police say 31 pipo die odas injure for The Kings Aseembly special charity programme

Wia dis foto come from, Allwell Ene

Many pesins dey feared dead for stampede wey happen for Polo Club Port Harcourt, Rivers state wia one new generation church, The Kings Assembly dey do special charity programme, 'Shop for free' to share food and oda tins to pipo.

Rivers State Police Command tok tok pesin DSP Grace Iringe-Koko confam di tori to BBC Pidgin.

Police say 32 pesin die for di stampede.

Wia dis foto come from, Allwell Ene

Di incident happen for di venue wia a new generation church, The Kings Assembly, dey do dia annual charity outreach programme 'Shop for Free' to give free good and oda things to pipo.

BBC Pidgin gada from eye witnesses say di programme suppose start by 9am on Saturday but plenti pipo begin gada since Friday evening dey wait for di venue of di event and by early morning 6am dem rush inside wen some pipo wey dey do sports for di open di small gate wey come result to stampede.

Wia dis foto come from, Allwell Ene

Dem don deposit some of di deadibody for Military mortuary while those wey dey injured dey received treatment.