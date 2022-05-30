UK visa for graduates from top universities from around di World - See wetin you need to know

12 minutes wey don pass

Graduates from di world top universities go now fit apply to enta di UK under a new visa scheme.

Di goment say di "high potential individual" route, wey go open from Monday, 30, May, 2022 go attract di "brightest and best" early on for dia careers.

Di scheme go dey available to alumni of di top non-UK universities wey don graduate in di past five years.

Graduates go dey eligible no mata wia dem born dem and dem no go need job offer in order to apply.

Dem go give successful applicants work visa wey go last two years if dem get bachelor's or master's degree, and three years if dem hold PhD.

Dem go later fit switch to oda long-term employment visas if dem meet certain requirements.

To qualify, pesin for don attend one of di universities wey appear for di top 50 of at least two of di Times Higher Education World University Rankings, di Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings, or Di Academic Ranking of World Universities for di year wey dem graduate.

Di list of eligible universities from 2021, wey goment publish online, feature 20 US universities, including Harvard, Yale, and MIT.

E also get further 17 qualifying institutions, wey include di University of Hong Kong, University of Melbourne, and di Paris Sciences et Lettres University.

Why UK launch dis scheme?

Di scheme dey follow one new change for foreign nationals to fit stay and work for Britain for up to two years instead make dem leave after dem finish a degree.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak say: "Di route mean say di UK go fit grow as a leading international hub for innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.

"We want make dem build di businesses of tomorrow for here today, na why I call on students to take advantage of dis incredible opportunity to forge dia careers here."

Home Secretary Priti Patel add say: "I dey proud to fit launch dis new and exciting route as part of our points-based immigration system wey go put ability and talent first, no be wia pesin come from".

How you fit benefit from dis scheme?

According to wetin di scheme tok, you fit benefit if di university wey you graduate from make di list of top universities across di world.

E no mata wia dem born you, but you fit apply as long as di university wey you attend appear for di top 50 of at least two of di Times Higher Education World University Rankings, Di Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings, or Di Academic Ranking of World Universities for di year wey you graduate.

Di visa go cost £715 plus di immigration health surcharge, a fee wey go allow migrants to di UK to use di NHS.

Graduates go fit bring dia families, although dem must get maintenance funds of at least £1,270.

Dem go also need to pass security and criminality check and sabi English to at least di B1 intermediate level, wey mean say dem get "fluency to communicate without effort wit native speakers".