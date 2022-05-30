Nepal Plane remains wey carry 22 passengers don dey found afta e miss

By Zubaidah Abdul Jalil

BBC News

55 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Family members and relatives of passengers weep outside Pokhara Airport

Rescuers for Nepal don find di crash site of di plane wey miss on Sunday with 22 pipo on board.

Dem recover di remains of di plane, wey dey operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air, for di district of Mustang for northern Nepal, according to one Nepal Army spokesman.

Di passenger plane bin dey on a 20-minute flight wen e lost contact with air traffic control five minutes before e bin dey due to land.

E no still dey known if any survivors from di crash dey.

Four Indians, two Germans and 16 Nepalis bin dey on board di plane, according to reports. But search operations no flow well becos of bad weather and di mountain terrain, and dem only resume on Monday morning.

Fotos wey dey posted on Twitter by a spokesman from di Nepalese Army show di remains of di plane - wit di registered call sign 9N-AET.

"Search and rescue troops don physically locate di plane crash site," Narayan Silwal tok on Twitter.

Di plane bin depart di tourist town of Pokhara around 0955 local time on Sunday (04:10 GMT). E bin dey bound for Jomsom - One popular tourist and pilgrimage site.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA Wetin we call dis foto, Nepalese sherpas of di rescue team wait for oda colleagues as dem head to search for di remains ofdi Tara Air plane crash

Nepal get some record of aviation accidents, often due to di sudden weather changes and airstrips wey dey located for rocky terrains wey dey difficult to access.

For early 2018, one US-Bangla flight carrying 71 pipo from Dhaka for Bangladesh catch fire as e land for Kathmandu, killing 51 pipo.

More recently, three pipo die inside plane crash for April 2019 wen di aircraft comot runway and hit one helicopter wey park for Lukla Airport - e dey considered to be one of di most tricky runways to navigate.