Platinum Jubilee: Queen portrait released as UK dey ready for celebrations

By Doug Faulkner

BBC News

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ranald Mackechnie

Di official photograph of di Queen don dey released ahead of celebrations to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

Dem snap di foto, wey Ranald Mackechnie taken for di Victoria Vestibule at Windsor Castle earlier dis year.

For her Jubilee message di queen thank pipo for organising events to celebrate her milestone, say "many happy memories" go dey created.

Millions dey ready for street parties to mark 70 years on di throne over di four-day bank holiday weekend.

Several official events starting with Thursday Trooping di Colour parade and ending on Sunday with a Jubilee Pageant through London go shele.

Di specially commissioned portrait fotos show di Queen as she look contented, sitting on a cushioned window seat for di castle wia don be her main home for di last couple of years. Di historic residence famous Round Tower dey visible for di distance.

Mr Mackechnie take two previous portraits of di Queen alongside di Prince of Wales, di Duke of Cambridge and Prince George to mark her 90th birthday for 2016.

For her Jubilee message di queen say: "I continue to dey inspired by di goodwill wey dey shown to me, and hope say di coming days go provide an opportunity to reflect on all wey don dey achieved during di last 70 years, as we look to di future with confidence and enthusiasm."

Wetin we call dis foto, On Wednesday, crowds pack go di Mall leading up to Buckingham Palace to get early taste of di Jubilee celebrations

Di traditional Trooping di Colour parade to mark di Queen official birthday go involve more dan 1,500 officers and sojas and 350 horses from di Household Division, as well as RAF flypast.

Di 96-year-old monarch, wey get mobility issues and wey recently cancel several public appearances, dey likely to join members of di Royal Family ontop di balcony for Buckingham Palace to watch di display.

Di Duke and Duchess of Sussex go watch di parade, although dem no go appear for di balcony.

Di couple, wey dey live for US now, go get good spot from di Duke of Wellington former office, wey overlook Horse Guards Parade, wia dem go watch Prince Charles inspect di guardsmen and officers and take dia salute for im mama place.

Dem dey travel with dia children Archie, three, and Lilibet, wey turn one on Saturday. Lilibet na di Queen family nickname.

Di Queen son Prince Andrew, wey im royal titles dey returned to di Crown sake of lawsuit for US, no go show face.

On Thursday evening, dem go light more dan 3,000 beacons across di UK and di Commonwealth in tribute to di Queen, dem go light up di Tree of Trees beacon outside di palace.

Di queen go lead di lighting of di principal Jubilee beacon in a special ceremony for Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace tok.

Also on Thursday, di Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall go guest star inside episode of TV soap EastEnders, on BBC One by 19:30 BST.

Wetin we call dis foto, Cyclists wey wrap di Union Jack flags around demsefs make dia way down di Mall

Prince Charles and Camilla join di residents of Albert Square for dia ubilee street party.

For a service of thanksgiving for St Paul's Cathedral on Friday, dem go make oda accommodations for di comfort of di Queen, with no ceremonial journey to di event.

If di Queen no attend, she go use a different entrance instead of di steps.

And e no dey certain say she go make di planned trip to Epsom for for di Derby on Saturday.

On dat evening, di BBC Party for di Palace concert - set on three stages for di front of Buckingham Palace - go feature Diana Ross, George Ezra, Alicia Keys and Nile Rodgers to entertain a live crowd of 22,000 pipo and a television audience of millions.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di last time di Royal Family appeared on di balcony na for 2019 - with Prince Harry, im wife Meghan and Prince Andrew

For di concert, heir to di throne Prince Charles and im son, di Duke of Cambridge, go pay tribute to di Queen who go dey watch for television.

On Sunday, street parties go shele, picnics and barbecues across UK with more dan 85,000 Big Jubilee Lunches wey dem don plan.

Di finale of di weekend go be di Jubilee Pageant wey go make im way through di streets of di capital with a cast of 6,000 performers and close to 200 celebrities.

E go end with Ed Sheeran wey go sing di national anthem with a choir made up of "national treasures" outside Buckingham Palace.

Ahead of di celebrations, di Queen take a short break for Balmoral Castle, for Aberdeenshire, but return to Windsor on Tuesday.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Di Red Arrows fly over Buckingham Palace during di Queen Diamond Jubilee for 2012

Saturday na di first birthday of Harry and Meghan daughter Lilibet - wey dey named afta di Queen family nickname.

Di Queen granddaughter Princess Eugenie don lead tributes to her inside one article for di Spectator, describing her "grannie" as "a woman wey don see time and be constant rock for so many wen di world fit feel so fragile".

She say she for love her son August to "get her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at imself and keep di twinkle for im eye".

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon congratulate di Queen on a "lifetime of service" and call on all Scots to mark her "values of integrity, wisdom, justice and compassion" - regardless of dia views on di British monarchy.

Not everyone go celebrate di occasion. Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic say a recent poll show say di British public "just no dey bothered about royal events".