Ukraine vex as Macron say "no humiliate Russia"

13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Mr Macron told French regional media that Russia's leader had "isolated himself"

Ukraine foreign minister don hit out on French President Emmanuel Macron aft aim tok say e dey important say Russia no chop humiliation over im invasion.

Oga Macron bin say e dey critical for President Vladimir Putin to find way out of wetin im call "fundamental error".

But Dmytro Kuleba say make im allies "beta focus on how to put Russia for im place" as e "humiliate imsef".

Mr Macron has repeatedly spoken to Mr Putin by phone in an effort to broker a ceasefire and negotiations.

France attempt to maintain conversation wit di Kremlin leader contrast wit US and UK positions.

Foreign minister Kuleba tok for im tweet say "call to avoid humiliation of Russia go only humiliate France and every oda kontri wey go call for am."

Kyiv say Russia must not collect any territory from Ukraine, as many kontris condemn Russian invasion as brutal aggression.

Earlier, Oga Macron tell French regional media say Russia leader "isolated imsef".

"I tink, and I tell am, im make historic and fundamental error for im people, for imsef and for history," im tok.

"Isolating yourself na one tin, but to dey able to comot from am na difficult path," im add.

Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi don join imsef wit Macron, suggesting say Europe want "some credible negotiations".

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, In Soledar, not far from Severodonetsk, a woman sits in her wrecked apartment after a missile strike

Fierce fighting for Severodonetsk

The eastern city of Severodonetsk remain di centre of fighting for Ukraine, as Ukraine forces dey seriously resist Russia tanks, foot soldiers and serious artillery attacks.

Capturing di city go deliver di Luhansk region to Russian forces and dia local separatist allies, wey dey also control much of neighbouring Donetsk region.

Di region Ukraine govnor Serhiy Haidai say im forces don reclaim about one fifth of Severodonetsk and dem fit hold on.

"As soon as we get enough Western long-range weapons, we go push dia artillery away from our positions. And den, believe me, di Russia soldiers, dem go just run," im tok.

US dey plan to give Kyiv forces precision rocket systems, so dat dem go fit hit Russia positions from longer range. UK go also send dem some large multiple-rocket batteries.

Facing Severodonetsk across di Siverskyi Donets river na Lysychansk.

Both cities dey strategically important for Russia: Severodonetsk get di giant Azot chemical plant, wey dey produce nitrogen-based fertilisers, and Lysychansk get Ukraine second biggest oil refinery.

Di fighting now don destroy most of Severodonetsk, but thousands of civilians still dey shelter for basements dia.