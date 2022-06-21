Hong Kong: Iconic floating Jumbo restaurant don sink

By George Wright

BBC News

28 minutes wey don pass

One floating restaurant wey dey famous as Hong Kong landmark don sink, days afta dem tow am away from di harbour wia e bin dey operate for nearly 50 years.

Di Jumbo restaurant capsize for di South China Sea while e bin dey on im way to an undisclosed location, di company wey dey run am tok.

Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises say dem dey "very saddened by di incident" but say no crew members dey injured.

Di restaurant close in March 2020 as di Covid-19 pandemic hit.

More dan 3 million guests na im e dey believed say dem eat e Cantonese cuisine over di years, including di Queen, Tom Cruise and Richard Branson.

E don feature inside several feems - including one Bond movie - but di pandemic deak di business serious blow as pipo no fit chop dia.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Jumbo restaurant na ogbonge landmark of Hong Kong, however since 2013, e no dey make profit

Dem hire Marine engineers to inspect di floating restaurant before di trip, and "all relevant approvals" bin dey obtained, di owners tok.

Di vessel bin suppose to stay for an undisclosed location while e dey wait a new operator.

But e sink on Sunday near di Paracel Islands afta e "encounter unfavourable conditions" and begin to take on water, Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises tok.

"Di depth of di water depth for di scene dey over 1,000 metres, making am extremely difficult to carry out works to save am," e add.

While di pandemic be di final blow for di restaurant, e bin don dey face financial issues for years.