Afghanistan earthquake: At least 250 die and many wound for Paktika province

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Afghan government news agency Wetin we call dis foto, Rescuers don dey arrive Paktika province by helicopter

One powerful earthquake don kill at least 250 pipo and leave many injured for Afghanistan, one local official don tell BBC.

Fotos wey dem share ontop social media show pipo ontop stretchers, rubble and homes wey destroy for Paktika province.

A local goment official tell di BBC say di death toll of more dan 250 dey likely to rise, and say more dan 150 odas injure.

Di quake strike about 44km (27 miles) from di south-eastern city of Khost.

Pipo feel di shakes from across more dan 500km of Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, according to di European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, quoted by Reuters.

Di centre say witnesses bin report say dem feeling the quake in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, as well as Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

"Unfortunately, last night serious earthquake happun in four districts of Paktika province, wey kill and injure hundreds of our countrymen and destroy dozens of houses," government spokesman Bilal Karimi tweet.

"We urge all aid agencies to send teams to di area immediately to prevent further catastrophe."

Di earthquake - wey hit during di early hours as many pipo bin dey sleep - na magnitude 6.1 quake for di depth of some 51km, according to di US Geological Survey.