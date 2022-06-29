R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex abuse case

59 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

American musician R Kelly don dey sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sex charges.

For September, one jury for New York find di R&B artist, 55, guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking crimes wey e commit over three decades for di music industry.

Di Chicago native - wey im real name na Robert Sylvester Kelly - don already spend close to three years behind for prison. Dem also fine am $100,000 (£82,525).

E dey currently face separate criminal charges for three other cases.

For di sentencing on Wednesday, US District Judge Ann Donnelly say di celebrity bin use sex as weapon, forcing im victims to do tins wey mouth no fit tok plus give dem incurable diseases.

Di sentence wey court give am, Justice Donnelly, go serve as warning for oda not to commit similar crimes for future.

Nine months ago, court find Singer R. Kelly guilty of running one scheme to sexually abuse women and children.

One New York jury convict di disgraced pop star for September, for racketeering and eight counts of sex trafficking.

Goment lawyers say im suppose spend at least 25 years behind bars.

Im legal team bin argue say im deserve only di minimum sentence of ten years becos im "no currently be risk to di public".

Dem present Kelly as pesin wey grow up for poor family full of domestic violence and im also suffer sexual abuse from young age.

But authorities discover say di singer - wey popular for im songs 'I Believe I Can Fly' and 'Ignition' (Remix) - be ringleader of one violent and scheme to trap women and children for am to sexually abuse.

For di six-week trial, pipo hear how im bin traffic women between different US states, wit assistance of im managers, security guards plus oda entourage members, more dan 20 years ago.

Di court also hear how Kelly bin illegally collect permit to marry singer Aaliyah wen she bin dey 15 for 1994, seven years before she die for one plane crash.