Sri Lanka protest video: Protesters swim inside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pool afta dem break inside im residence

Thousands of protesters don storm President Gotabaya Rajapaksa official residence for di capital of Sri Lanka.

Demonstrators from all over di kontri march to Colombo dey demand im resignation afta months of protests over mismanagement of di kontri economic crisis.

Reports say dem don already move di president to a safer location.

Protesters also enta di official residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, wey don agree to resign.

Videos show protesters dey take selfies on beds and dey siddon ontop furniture for di house.

Di kontri dey suffer serious inflation and dey struggle to import food, fuel and medicine.

Thousands of anti-goment protesters travel to di capital, officials tell AFP news agency say some even "forcefully take over" trains to reach dia.

Dem swim enta Colombo goment district, dey shout slogans like "Gota go home!" and dem break through several police barricades to reach President Rajapaksa house.

Police fire shots in di air and use tear gas to try to prevent angry crowds from overrunning di residence, but dem no fit stop some of di crowd from entering.

"Dem escort di president to safety," one senior defence source tell AFP. "E still be di president, military unit dey protect am."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di authorities try to stop di protests with curfew but dem get to lift am

Facebook livestream footage from inside di building show hundreds of protesters dey pack enta rooms and corridors, while hundreds also dey roam around di grounds outside.

BBC footage show pipo dey swim inside di palace pool.

Protesters for a different location also manage to enta di president office, wey don be di focus of demonstrations for months.

At least 33 pipo, including members of di security forces, injure and dem bin dey treat dem for di National Hospital of Sri Lanka in Colombo, one hospital spokesperson tell BBC Sinhala service.

Authorities bin try to stop di demonstration from taking place by imposing curfew on Friday night. But protesters no gree, and dem lift di curfew afta civil society groups and opposition parties strongly object to am.

Wetin to know about Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka n a island nation off southern India : E win independence from British rule for 1948. Three ethnic groups - Sinhalese, Tamil and Muslim - make up 99% of di kontri 22 million population.

: E win independence from British rule for 1948. Three ethnic groups - Sinhalese, Tamil and Muslim - make up 99% of di kontri 22 million population. One family of brothers don dominat e for years : Mahinda Rajapaksa become a hero among di majority Sinhalese for 2009 wen im goment defeat Tamil separatist rebels afta years of bitter and bloody civil war. Im brother Gotabaya, wey be defence secretary at di time be president now.

: Mahinda Rajapaksa become a hero among di majority Sinhalese for 2009 wen im goment defeat Tamil separatist rebels afta years of bitter and bloody civil war. Im brother Gotabaya, wey be defence secretary at di time be president now. Now an economic crisis don lead to protest: Rising inflation mean say some foods, medication and fuel dey in short supply, blackouts don dey happun and ordinary pipo don enta streets in anger with many dey blame di Rajapaksa family and dia goment for di situation.

Last week, di authorities suspend sales of petrol and diesel for non-essential vehicles in an attempt to preserve di kontri fuel stock wey dey reduce.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters blame Gotabaya (right) and Mahinda Rajapaksa for di current crisis

Di goment don dey try to secure fuel on credit from kontries including Russia - so far with no success.

E don request emergency financial help and dey blame di Covid-19 pandemic, wey affect Sri Lanka tourist trade - one of im biggest foreign currency earners - for di crisis.

But many experts say economic mismanagement na im be to blame.

Demonstrations don dey happun since March wit demand for President Rajapaksa to quit.