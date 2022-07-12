Mo Farah: British Olympic star reveal say e dey trafficked to UK as pikin

By Ashitha Nagesh

Community affairs correspondent

12 July 2022, 06:28 WAT New Informate 45 minutes wey don pass

Sir Mo Farah don reveal say dem bring am to UK illegally as a child and force am to work as a domestic servant.

Di Olympic star tell BBC say na di pipo wey fly am in from Djibouti give am di name Mohamed Farah. Im real name na Hussein Abdi Kahin.

Na one woman wey e bin never meet fly am over from di east African country at di age of nine, and den make am look afta anoda family children, e tok.

"For years I just dey block am out," di Team GB athlete tok.

"But you fit only block am out for so long."

Di long-distance runner bin don tok before say e come to di UK from Somalia wit im parents as a refugee.

But inside di documentary by BBC and Red Bull Studios, wey BBC News see and dey air on Wednesday, e say im parents never ever come UK - im mama and two brothers dey live on dia family farm for di breakaway state of Somaliland.

Im papa, Abdi, die afta stray gunfire touch am wen Sir Mo be four years old, inside civil violence for Somalia. Somaliland declare independence for 1991 but re no dey internationally recognised.

Sir Mo say e dey about eight or nine years old wen dem take am from im home to stay with family for Djibouti. Di woman wey e never meet before and wey e no dey related to come fly am to UK.

She tell am say dem dey carri am go Europe to live with relatives dia - sometin e say e bin dey "excited" about. "I bin never enta plane before," e tok.

Di woman tell am to say im name na Mohamed. E say she get fake travel documents wit her wey show im foto next to di name "Mohamed Farah".

Wetin we call dis foto, Fake document, wey show Sir Mo foto next to di name "Mohamed Farah", na im dem use carri am enta UK

Wen dem land UK, di woman take am go her flat for Hounslow, west London, and collect di piece of paper wit am wey bin get im relatives' contact details.

"Right in front of me, she tear am and throway am for dustbin. At dat moment, I know say I dey trouble," e tok.

Sir Mo say e bin dey do housework and childcare "if I want food in my mouth". E say di woman tell am: "If you ever want to see your family again, no tok anytin."

"I go just dey lock myself inside bathroom dey cry," e tok.

For di first few years di family no allow am to go school, but wen e bin dey like 12 e enroll for Year 7 for Feltham Community College.

Dem tell di staff dia say Sir Mo na refugee from Somalia.

Im old form tutor Sarah Rennie tell BBC say e dey come school "unkempt and uncared for", say e dey speak English small-small and be dey distant with emotions and di culture.

She say di pipo wey say dem be im parents no attend any parents' evenings.

Sir Mo PE teacher, Alan Watkinson, notice transformation in di young boy wen e hit di athletics track.

"Di only language e seem to understand na di language of PE and sport," e tok.

Sir Mo say sport na lifeline for am as "di only tin I fit do to get away from dis [living situation] na to go out and run".

E eventually tell Watkinson about im true identity, im background, and di family wey e dey forced to work for.

'Di real Mo'

Di PE teacher contact social services and epp Sir Mo to dey fostered by anoda Somali family.

"I still miss my real family, but from dat moment everytin become better," Sir Mo tok.

"I feel like a lot of stuff dey lifted from my shoulders, and I feel like me. Dat na wen Mo come out - di real Mo."

Sir Mo start to dey make name for imself as an athlete and at age 14 dem invite am to compete for English schools for one race for Latvia - but e no get any travel documents.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sir Mo win gold medals for di 5,000m and 10,000m for di London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Mr Watkinson epp am apply for British citizenship under di name Mohamed Farah, wey dem grant for July 2000.

For di documentary, barrister Alan Briddock tell Sir Mo im nationality dey technically "obtained by fraud or misrepresentations".

Legally, di goment fit remove pesin British nationality if dem obtain dia citizenship through fraud.

However, Mr Briddock explain say di risk of dis one for Sir Mo case dey low.

"Basically, di definition of trafficking na transportation for exploitative purposes," e tell Sir Mo.

"In your case, dem get you as a very small pikin yourself to look afta small children and to be a domestic servant. And den you tell di relevant authorities, 'dat no be my name'. All of those combine to lessen di risk say di Home Office go take away your nationality."

Running 'save me'

Sir Mo say e wan tell im tori to challenge di way di public dey see trafficking and slavery.

"I no know say so many pipo dey go through exactly di same tin wey I go through. E just show how lucky I dey," e tok.

"Wetin really sav me, wetin make me me different, na say I fit run."