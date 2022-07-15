Ivana Trump profile: Donald Trump first wife die at di age of 73

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ivana and Donald Trump for di 1985 Met Gala

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump first wife and di mama of three of dia children don die at di age of 73.

"She be wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who bin lead a great and inspirational life," Oga Trump post on im social media platform Truth Social.

Ms Trump, wey dem born for wetin dem dey call Czech Republic now, marry di former president for 1977. Dem divorce 15 years later for 1992.

Dem get three pikin togeda - Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump.

Police believe say di cause of her death fit be accidental, according to di Associated Press.

Sources tell di news agency say dem find Ms Trump unconscious near a staircase for her house in New York City, and belief dey say she fit don fall.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin to know about Ivana Trump

Donald and Ivana Trump na known public figures for New York in di 1980s and 1990s, and dia split na subject of intense public interest.

Afta dia separation, Ms Trump bin launch her own lines of beauty products, clothing and jewellery.

She take credit for bringing up dia children in her 2017 memoir Raising Trump, saying she "make di decisions about dia education, activities, travel, child care, and allowances" until college.

In di book, she add say her relationship wit Oga Trump don improve since dia divorce, and say she speak to am about once in a week.

Di Trump family praise her inside one statement as "a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend".

"Ivana Trump na survivor. She run komot from communism and embrace dis kontri," di statement add. "She bin teach her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination."

Her eldest child Ivanka, wey dey close to her mama, tok for one Instagram post say she dey "heartbroken".

"Mom bin dey brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She bin model strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She bin live life to di fullest - never leaving an opportunity to laugh and dance," she write.

Oga Trump na Ivana second husband. Her first, Alfred Winklmayr, na Austrian ski instructor and friend wey she reportedly marry so she go fit obtain Austrian citizenship.

Dat marriage allow am to leave her communist home kontri - wey dem dey call Czechoslovakia dat time - without defecting.

Ms Trump also reportedly ski for competition for di kontri.

But one Olympic official for 1989 challenge Oga Trump claim say Ivan na alternate for di 1972 Winter Olympics team.

She bin work as a ski instructor wen she live for Canada in di 1970s.

On a work trip to New York City for 1976, na dia she bin meet Oga Trump wen she dey wit a group of models. Dem marry di next year and quickly become couple wey dey make headlines for blogs.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ova di course of dia marriage, Ms Trump bin hold several roles within di Trump Organization, including as manager of di Plaza Hotel in Manhattan.

But Oga Trump reportedly lock her out of her office for di hotel in 1990 as dem quarrel ova four pre-nuptial agreements.

Wen dem finalise di divorce agreements for 1992, Ms Trump sign a non-disclosure agreement but also receive $14m (£11.8m) and a mansion for Connecticut and oda tins.

She marry again two times: to Italian businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli, from 1995-97; and to Italian actor Rossano Rubicondi, from 2008-09.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani write on Twitter say Ms Trump na "truly talented, creative and beautiful pesin", wey "contribute greatly" to im city.

"She live di American Dream," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham wey be top Trump ally tok.

For 2017, Ms Trump tell ABC Good Morning America say she no wan make Oga Trump current wife Melania jealous by calling am for di White House. "Basically na me be first Trump wife. OK? Na me be first lady," she tok.