UK heatwave: Kontri fit get hottest day on record wit 41C forecast

By Owen Amos

BBC News

20 minutes wey don pass

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Susan Powell looks at the extreme temperatures expected across the UK

Di UK fit have im hottest day on record dis week, wit temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C.

Di Met Office don issued a red extreme heat warning on Monday and Tuesday for much of England, from London and di south-east up to York and Manchester.

Di current highest temperature for di UK na 38.7C, for Cambridge in 2019.

High temperatures also dey forecast across di UK - with amber warnings for di rest of England, all of Wales, and parts of Scotland.

London don set to be one of di hottest places for di world on Monday, wit temperatures wey dey soar pass di Western Sahara and the Caribbean.

Di capital dey forecast to be hotter dan Dakhla for Western Sahara (24C), Nassau for di Bahamas (32C), Kingston for Jamaica (33C), Malaga for Spain (28C) and Athens for Greece (35C).

Di hot weather go continue on Tuesday - wit overnight temperatures warned to dey mid twenties - before e go come cool down on Wednesday.

Na di first time wey di Met Office go issue a red warning since dem introduce di system last year.

E mean "widespread impacts on pipo and infrastructure" dey expected, wit "substantial changes for working practices and daily routines" required.

Some schools dey plan to close early - or not open sef - although di government don issue guidance wey dem design to keep dem open.

Network Rail say make pipo travel only "if e dey absolutely necessary" on Monday and Tuesday, wit some cancellations already announced, and speed restrictions for place across di network.

LNER no go run services between London and Leeds and York for much of Tuesday.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, A woman keeping cool on the London Underground on Sunday

Alongside di Met Office's red and amber warnings, di UK Health Security Agency don issue a level four warning for England, wey di goment dey treat as a "national emergency".

After an emergency Cobra meeting for ministers on Saturday, Health Secretary Steve Barclay tok say say ambulance capacity go increase, alongside more call handlers.

Sunday na di hottest day of di year so far wit temperatures reaching 33C in Flintshire, 32C in Cheshire, 27.7C in Armagh in Northern Ireland, and 26.4C at Auchincruive for Ayrshire.

Beaches across di kontri dey packed, and dem don warn pipo to take care if dem gats cool off for water.

On Saturday evening, one 16-year-old boy bin die afta swimming in Salford Quays, while one man dey miss afta entering a reservoir in West Yorkshire.

Water companies for southern and eastern England don warn say increased demand dey lead to low pressure - and even interrupted supply - for some households.

Sabi pipo don advise pipo to drink water, keep dia curtains closed wia e dey possible, and to check on friends and relatives.

"For dis kontri we dey used to treating a hot spell as a chance to go and play for di sun," tok Prof Penny Endersby, Met Office chief executive. "Dis no be dat kain weather."

Heatwaves don become more frequent, more intense, and last longer because of human-induced climate change.