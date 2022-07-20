Heatwave: In fotos- hot weather dey 'bake' pipo for Western Europe
Much of Western Europe bin dey face very hot weather, wit extreme heat warnings issued and record temperatures tumbling.
Dis na how di continent look as pipo dey struggle to keep cool.
UK
Di UK see im hottest day ever on Tuesday, wit temperatures passing 40C for di first time. Dis foto from Monday, of how dem dey give one of di Queen's Guard water, na one of di defining images of di heatwave.
Fires bin break out around London, dey disrupt transport and those wey fit travel face hard conditions.
France
France don see dozens of local heat records tumble. Wildfires don also destroy large tracts of land, forcing thousands to run comot. Dis firefighters bin stop gas canisters from going kpoof by putting dem in a swimming pool at an upmarket hotel.
Switzerland
For neighbouring Switzerland d heat dry out di shore of Brenet Lake, marooning boats.
Germany
Germany don dey also prepare for potentially record-breaking temperatures. For di capital, Berlin, tourists carry dia own shade to see some of di city's landmarks.
Di animals for Berlin Zoo also dey at risk from di high temperatures like di human visitors. Dem dey feed dis seals frozen fish.
Italy
Tourists in Rome were also undaunted by the heat.
Spain
Deadly wildfires don force thousands of pipo run comot dia homes. Di temperature done drop but some still dey burn.
Belgium
Older people dey especially vulnerable for heatwave. Dis residents of care home dey keep cool by dipping dia feet inside pool.
All fotos dey subject to copyright.