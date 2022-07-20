Heatwave: In fotos- hot weather dey 'bake' pipo for Western Europe

56 minutes wey don pass

Much of Western Europe bin dey face very hot weather, wit extreme heat warnings issued and record temperatures tumbling.

Dis na how di continent look as pipo dey struggle to keep cool.

UK

Di UK see im hottest day ever on Tuesday, wit temperatures passing 40C for di first time. Dis foto from Monday, of how dem dey give one of di Queen's Guard water, na one of di defining images of di heatwave.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Fires bin break out around London, dey disrupt transport and those wey fit travel face hard conditions.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

France

France don see dozens of local heat records tumble. Wildfires don also destroy large tracts of land, forcing thousands to run comot. Dis firefighters bin stop gas canisters from going kpoof by putting dem in a swimming pool at an upmarket hotel.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Switzerland

For neighbouring Switzerland d heat dry out di shore of Brenet Lake, marooning boats.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Germany

Germany don dey also prepare for potentially record-breaking temperatures. For di capital, Berlin, tourists carry dia own shade to see some of di city's landmarks.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di animals for Berlin Zoo also dey at risk from di high temperatures like di human visitors. Dem dey feed dis seals frozen fish.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Italy

Tourists in Rome were also undaunted by the heat.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Spain

Deadly wildfires don force thousands of pipo run comot dia homes. Di temperature done drop but some still dey burn.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Belgium

Older people dey especially vulnerable for heatwave. Dis residents of care home dey keep cool by dipping dia feet inside pool.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters