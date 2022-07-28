Iraq: Why protesters for Baghdad pack diasef dull di parliament building

By James FitzGerald

BBC News

one hour wey don pass

Hundreds of protesters don occupy Iraq parliament building afta dem pass di high-security protocol for Baghdad, di capital.

Di protesters na supporters of one religious cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr wey dey protest to oppose di nomination of rival candidate for prime minister.

Oga Sadr political alliance win most of di seats for di last October general election, but no dey for power sake of political deadlock afta di vote.

Report say police fire tear gas and water cannon for di protesters. No lawmakers dey present at di time.

Di group enta Baghdad closely-guarded Green Zone - wey be home to plenti important buildings including embassies for di capital.

Iraq current prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi don call on protesters to comot di building as di demonstrators dey sing, dance and lie down on top tables.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Security forces spray demonstrators wit water cannon

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One protester lie down on di desk of di speaker of di Iraqi parliament

Wetin cause di protest?

Di unrest follow nine months of deadlock as disagreement between di kontri political factions don stop di creation of new goment.

Oga Sadr, na Shia cleric wey wan end US and Iranian influence over Iraq internal affairs. E claim victory for im nationalist Saeroun movement for di October election.

But e dey impossible since den to build new governing coalition as oga Sadr don refuse to work wit rivals.

Im and e supporters don kick against di candidacy of Mohammed al-Sudani for prime minister as dem believe say e dey too close to Iran.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Police dey try stop demonstrators from entering di parliament

Wetin happen on Wednesday be reminder of di plenti problems wey Iraq dey face, even as dem get oil belleful.

Mass protests happun for 2019 sake of public anger ova corruption, unemployment and di state of public services.

Security forces kill hundreds of pipo dat time according to Human Rights Watch.

Oga Sadr supporters also manage do anoda parliament break-in during unrest for 2016.