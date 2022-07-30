Mother imprisoned in Brazil for 17 years tok as police arrest her husband as suspect

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Rio de Janeiro Military Police/EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Old stove inside room inside di house wia dem hold di mother and two children captive for 17 years

One Brazilian woman don tok about her ordeal of wen her husband allgedly imprison am - along with her two children - for 17 years, according to local media report.

Dem rescue di family from one house for di Guaratiba neighbourhood, for di west of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, police tok.

Authorities don arrest di husband.

Inside comments to authorities wey Brazilian news site G1 quote, di woman allege say her husband bin say she go only comot di house once she dey dead.

According to G1, di man - wey authorities give im name as Luiz Antonio Santos Silva - and im wife bin don marry for 23 years.

Afta dem rescue am, di woman reportedly tell authorities say di three imprisoned family members go sometimes dey without food for three days, and often bin suffer physically and psychologically abuse, G1 reports.

Di house wia dem for hold dem captive na also anyhow place, with small light and di inside dirty, according to di fotos police show.

Di two adult children bin dey tied up, unkempt and dey starve wen dem find dem, according to police. Dem be 19 and 22 years old, local media report.

Wia dis foto come from, Rio de Janeiro Military Police

Captain William Oliveira of di military police tok for comments wey Brazilian newspaper O Dia quote say, e bin initially tink say di two be children because of dia level of malnutrition.

"Wen we see di state of di two children, we tink say dem no go survive anoda week," one local resident tell G1.

Afta dem rescue dem, dem immediately carri dem go hospital to collect treatment for serious dehydration and malnutrition, local media report.