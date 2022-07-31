Spain beach body ad: Model say dem edit her prosthetic leg comot

By Matt Murphy

BBC News

27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Spanish goment Wetin we call dis foto, Spain body-positive campaign receive coverage from plenti media outlets

One British model say she vex afta di Spanish goment use her image without permission and edit her prosthetic leg comot di foto.

Dem use di foto as part of a body positivity campaign wey Spain equality ministry bin launch.

But Sian Green-Lord, 32, say she only find out about di campaign wen her friends message her about it.

She be di second woman wey feature inside di campaign to say dem use her fotos without permission.

On Friday, Nyome Nicholas-Williams, from London, tell BBC say one dem use one image from her Instagram page for di poster wey di Spanish Institute for Women release.

E show five women - including one wey don do mastectomy - for beach wit di slogan "summer na our own too". Ms Green-Lord na im dey di bottom left of di image.

For Instagram story, she say di tin make her "shake with rage" afta she say dem edit her fotos to remove her prosthetic leg. She say dem also change her swimsuit.

"I no know how to even explain di amount of anger wey I dey feel right now," she tok inside di video. "Na one tin to use my image without my permission. Na anoda tin to edit my body."

"I no even know wetin to say but e dey beyond wrong," Ms Green-Lord add.

Di influencer and mother-of-one leg bin dey amputated afta taxi jam her while dhe dey on holiday for New York for 2013. She bin dey waka with her friend for Manhattan wen di vehicle climb di kerb.

On Thursday, di campaign creator, Arte Mapache, issue apology for using di images without permission.

"Given di - justified - controversy over di image rights for di illustration, I don decide say di best way to make amends for di damages wey fit don result from my actions na to share out di money I receive for di work and give equal parts to di pipo for di poster," di artist tok.

"I hope to be able to solve all dis as soon as possible, I accept my mistakes and dat na why now I dey try to repair di damage caused," she add.

Di Spanish goment never tok pim ontop di controversy.

But inside statement earlier dis week, di Women Institute say di campaign na response to di "fatphobia, hatred and di questioning of non-normative bodies - particularly those of women, sometin wey common during summertime.