Taiwan China tension: Why Nancy Pelosi visit to President Tsai provoke Beijing

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi don meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen for visit wey China strongly condemn.

Madam Pelosi, wey be di most senior US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years, say her delegation don come to make am "unequivocally clear" say US no go "abandon" di island.

China bin earlier say di US go "pay di price" for Madam Pelosi visit.

Taiwan dey rule imsef, but China dey see am as breakaway province wey go eventually unite wit am.

"Forty three years ago, America make promise to always stand wit Taiwan... today our delegation come Taiwan to make am plainly clear say we no go abandon our commitment to Taiwan," she tok, referring to di Taiwan Relations Act.

Di Taiwan Relations Act na law wey dem design to prevent China from invading di Island and e commit United States to sell defensive arms to Taipei goment.

Recently, some members of US Congress don dey call for US to make di Act stronger and to dey more specific on wetin dem go do if China decide to invade di Island.

Taiwan don become anoda flashpoint as tension dey increase between Washington and Beijing in recent years, as US dey waka on diplomatic tightrope on top dis mata.

US dey stand by "One China" policy - wey be di cornerstone of di two kontris diplomatic relationship.

Dis policy wey recognise only one Chinese goment mean say US get official relationship only wit Beijing and not Taiwan.

But US also maintain "strong unofficial" relationship with di island. Dis include selling weapons for Taiwan to defend imsef.

For her meeting wit Madam Tsai, Madam Pelosi call Taiwan an "inspiration to all freedom-loving people", come add say: "Di world dey face a choice between democracy and autocracy. America decision to preserve democracy here for Taiwan strong kakaraka."

China surround Taiwan since di last six day dey do military drills even as Pelosi dey inside Taiwan.

Di danger wen mata enta anoda level be say e go hard to pull back

By Stephen McDonell

BBC News, Beijing

Now wey Nancy Pelosi don manage visit China, shey odas no go wan do di same tin for future?

Now wey China don do major live fire exercises for big scale, very close to Taiwan, why dem no go do am again?

Each time Chinese fighter jets fly nearer to di island or fly plenty at a time, dem set new standard of wetin "normal" be.

So, if di People's Liberation Army (PLA) no fly so close next time, which message dem go dey send?

Not so long ago, Beijing plan wit Taiwan na to run tins togeda.

Young people from mainland China dey pack demsef go di breakaway province wey China dey claim, and businesses from Taiwan bin dey pop up all over China.

However, under Chinese President Xi Jinping Taipei dey dey under more pressure.

E get some for di highest levels of power wey dey secretly welcome di visit of Pelosi. E don provide beta excuse to sharply increase di war games around Taiwan in preparation for wetin dem see as expected day wen dem go seize Taiwan by force.

Di biggest challenge na di instability wey e go cause for di region as everyone public position on Taiwan no make sense.

Na giant game of pretend wey dey become harder to maintain.

China dey pretend say Taiwan na currently part of im territory, even though di island dey collect im own taxes, votes in own goment, issue im own passports and get im own military.

US dey pretend say e no dey treat Taiwan as independent kontri, even though e dey sell high-tech weapons give am and, occasionally, one high-ranking US politician go visit for wetin resemble official trip.

Di danger for di world be say e get some for Beijing wey go like to see am fall apart.

E get believe among most people wey you tok to say President Xi want take Taiwan during im time for office, as dis wan go catapult am into an immortal status - as di leader wey unify di motherland.

E don effectively control Hong Kong, city wey bin dey become increasingly troublesome for China.

President Xi dey enta historic third term for office in some few months and dis WAN actually reduce di pressure small.

Now wey im fit remain in charge for as long as im like - unlike previous leaders since Mao Zedong wey bin dey limited to two terms - im no need to rush to attack di island.