Wen tori say ogbonge Nigerian influencer and humanitarian Tonto Dike dey run for office for 2023 break, e bin trend and go viral.

Di Deputy Govnorship candidate of di African Democratic Congress (ADC) for Rivers state na pesin wey pipo sabi well-well. She rise to fame during her active time for Nollywood as actor and na pesin wey no dey comot news.

So wen tori of her running come out, e be hot topic.

But for dis exclusive interview wit BBC Pidgin, Tonto say make pipo no dey surprised wit dis development becos na her time be dis.

Na ontop social media for June 2022, she bin announce her intention.

Tonto Dikeh say she don wash hand comot acting

"No blame me, na my time," di Nollywood actress tok. She add say pipo get different segments for dia lives, and wetin pipo dey see more from her for internet na entertainment but she bin don dey involve for politics too.

"I don dey politics through di organisation I dey work for, for di federal goment wey be Committee of Youth Sensitization and Mobilization.

"Di office dey work directly wit di Senior Special Assistant to di president on policies and decision making, di pipo wey shock no know me." She tok

"No be my fault say I no start to play politics from state level, I start from federal level, I no go take am for granted say elders leave space for me make I wash hand. Di political experience wey pipo say I no get na im cari me land for wia I dey now." Tonto tok.

Tonto Dikeh na ogbonge Nigerian influencer wey rise to fame through her acting.

'Youths and women for Nigeria don begin know dia value'

Asides from Tonto Dikeh, oda entertainers don come out to announce say dem dey run for different positions for 2023.

Popular Nollywood actor, Funke Akindele and Musician Banky W na some of dem.

Tonto say e no easy for entertainers to come out as agents of change for di 2023 politics as she congratulate her colleagues wey don put demsefs out dia.

"We as youths need to make di change wey we want, and dat change no go come if we dey sitdown dey tok only for social media.

All di plenti tok for social media na noise until we decide say we no want to dey faceless anymore, na wetin make I dey commend all di entertainers wey come out to contest for political positions.

Di time wey evritin scatter for kontri na entertainers dem call out, dem shout say entertainers no dey involved, na becos di voices of entertainers dey valid." Tonto add.

On di issue of women in politics, Tonto wey be mama of one pikin also encourage more women to join politics.

She say if women fit be house builders and home makers, and family makers, why women no go fit build kontri?

Contrary to societal tok-tok, she say "women fit get am all."

Tonto Dikeh wey rise to fame as popular Nollywood actress from Rivers State dey run as deputy govnorship candidate for di 2023 election. Dis Rivers ADC Governorship na Tonte Ibraye

'Anytin fit happun'

Tonto Dikeh dey contest for one of di states for Nigeria wey di politics tough and di stakes dey high - Rivers state.

But she say, dis wan no dey shake her. She say she get faith say her party fit win di 2023 govnorship election as anytin can happun.

Wen dem ask her wetin her goals go be if she win, Tonto say one of her focus wen she win na to ensure 'social protection' for di pipo of di state.

She add say she and her principal go bring traditional rulers togeda as part of di decision making process, sake of say na dem dey closest to di communities and understand dia problem well-well pass goment for di centre.



'Yes, I dey controversial'

Tonto Dikeh wey also don try her hands for music at one time tell BBC Pidgin say true-true she dey controversial but na wetin di media don turn her into, ontop question about several times wen she don trend.

But she tok say dem dey misjudge her and di media only delight in reporting di bad tins and dem dey leave out all di beta tins she dey do for communities and di kontri.

"I believe say how you see me, na less of me and more of you, if you get negative opinion about me, I no dey fault you becos we get different opinions." She tok.

Despite controversies wey don surround her marriage and relationships in di past, Tonto tell BBC Pidgin say she go like to marry again but e must be di right pesin.