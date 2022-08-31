Princess Diana: Remembering her life through pictures, afta 25 years
Diana, di former British princess, dey once known as di most photographed woman for di world".
On di 25th anniversary of her death, we take a look back on her life through fotos, with some of her most iconic image.
Dem born Diana Frances Spencer on 1 July 1961 for Park House near Sandringham, Norfolk, England.
She be di youngest daughter of di then Viscount and Viscountess Althorp.
Afta her parents' divorce for 1969, she often get to travel between dia homes for Northamptonshire and Scotland.
Lady Diana first get her education for preparatory school, Riddlesworth Hall for Diss, Norfolk, and from 1974 as a boarder for West Heath, near Sevenoaks, Kent.
She leave West Heath for 1977 and go finishing school for di Institute Alpin Videmanette for Rougemont, Switzerland, wey she leave afta di Easter term of 1978.
Afta school, she work for London, first as a nanny, occasionally as cook, and then as assistant for di Young England Kindergarten for Knightsbridge, London.
Rumours start to spread dat her friendship with di Prince of Wales dey blossom into something more serious.
Na for dat point di press and television begin to surround her at every turn and her days for work dey numbered.
On 24 February 1981, Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer officially announce dia engagement for Buckingham Palace.
E cost almost £30,000 at dat time ($36,000 for today exchange rate) and contain sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds.
Di ring don become very famous and now na Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge dey wear am.
Titled as "di wedding of di century", Lady Diana marry Prince Charles for St Paul Cathedral on 29 July 1981 for one televised ceremony wey millions of pipo around di world watch.
For age 20, she show nerves only once, wen she dey struggle to recall her husband names for di right order. Her father, Earl Spencer, walk her down di aisle.
Her dress wey David and Elizabeth Emanuel design get 25ft (10m) train and make am from ivory taffeta and antique lace.
Some 600,000 pipo dey line for di road from Buckingham Palace to di cathedral to get look at di couple.
Di newlyweds wave to di crowd from di palace balcony (see foto above) with her young bridesmaids and Queen Elizabeth II.
Diana don always long for big family. Within one year of her marriage, on 21 June 1982, she give birth to a son, Prince William, wey be second in line to di throne, afta e father Prince Charles.
She believe in giving her children as normal an upbringing as royal circumstances go allow. William become di first male heir to go to nursery.
For 1984, on 15 September, William come get brother.
Dem christened am Henry, though e dey known as Prince Harry.
No be private teachers coach di boys, dem go to school with oda children.
Diana remain good mother to her two sons.
Prince Harry tok say Diana na "one of di naughtiest parents", before adding: "She pamper us with love, dat na for sure."
On her first official visit to di United States, di princess share one dance with actor John Travolta for di White House.
Diana popularity star to grow. She come start to dey become fashion icon, with her wardrobe becoming di focus of attention.
As she make more official appearances, her charity work make pipo for public like her well-well and make headlines around di world.
She play one important role for publicising di plight of pipo with Aids. Her forthright speeches challenge prejudices.
Simple gestures like shaking hands with Aids patients prove to di public say social contact no get any risk.
Di Prince and Princess of Wales bin don carry out many engagements togeda and go for overseas tours. However, by di late 1980s dia separate lives don become public knowledge.
On one official visit to India for 1992, Diana sitdown alone outside di Taj Mahal, di great monument to love.
Pipo see dis as public declaration wey mean say although di couple dey formally togeda, dem in fact dey very much apart.
Throughout her life, Diana retain one close friendship with Mother Teresa, wey be famous Roman Catholic nun, wey dem later name saint.
Also known for her charity work, Mother Teresa receive di Nobel Peace Prize award, afta dedicating her life to helping odas.
Di two of dem die within six days of each oda.
Afta years of separation, Diana and Charles divorce come dey finalise on 28 August 1996.
For June of di next year she auction off 79 dresses wey don appear on front covers of magazines around di world.
Di auction raise $4.5m for charity and also seem to symbolise a break with di past.
Di princess make global headlines for January 1997 wen she call for one ban on anti-personnel devices.
Co-founder of di anti-landmine campaign group Mines Advisory Group (MAG), Lou McGrath work closely with Diana.
E later tok say Diana support provide "turning point" for di global effort to ban di devices.
On 31 August 1997, afta dining for di Ritz Paris with Dodi Al Fayed, di son of millionaire businessman Mohamed Al Fayed, two of dem leave di restaurant with one limousine.
Bu photographers on motorbikes wey want take more foto of di princess new friend begin pursue dem.
Di chase lead to tragedy for one underpass - dat na fatal car crash.
More than one million pipo line up for di road wey di funeral cortege pass to Westminster Abbey and along her final journey to di Spencer family home for Northamptonshire.
Afta her coffin on foot wey dey front (see foto above), na Prince Charles, her youngest son Prince Harry wey be only 12 years old at di time, her brother Earl Spencer, her eldest son Prince William and di Duke of Edinburgh.
Twenty five years afta her death, she still dey fondly remembered around di world as di "Pipo Princess".
