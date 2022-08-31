Princess Diana: Remembering her life through pictures, afta 25 years

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Princess Of Wales wen she go Hong Kong Wearing outfit describe as di Elvis Look Design by Fashion Designer Catherine Walker

Diana, di former British princess, dey once known as di most photographed woman for di world".

On di 25th anniversary of her death, we take a look back on her life through fotos, with some of her most iconic image.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Young Lady Diana Spencer inside her pram for Park House, Sandringham for Norfolk, 1963

Dem born Diana Frances Spencer on 1 July 1961 for Park House near Sandringham, Norfolk, England.

She be di youngest daughter of di then Viscount and Viscountess Althorp.

Afta her parents' divorce for 1969, she often get to travel between dia homes for Northamptonshire and Scotland.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Young Lady Diana Spencer

Lady Diana first get her education for preparatory school, Riddlesworth Hall for Diss, Norfolk, and from 1974 as a boarder for West Heath, near Sevenoaks, Kent.

She leave West Heath for 1977 and go finishing school for di Institute Alpin Videmanette for Rougemont, Switzerland, wey she leave afta di Easter term of 1978.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Foto of Lady Diana Spencer, later to become Princess Diana, Princess of Wales wen she dey di kindergarten for St. George Square, Pimlico, London, where she work as a teacher, 18th September 1980

Afta school, she work for London, first as a nanny, occasionally as cook, and then as assistant for di Young England Kindergarten for Knightsbridge, London.

Rumours start to spread dat her friendship with di Prince of Wales dey blossom into something more serious.

Na for dat point di press and television begin to surround her at every turn and her days for work dey numbered.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Charles And Lady Diana Spencer (later To Become Princess Diana) for Buckingham Palace on di Day Of Announcing dia Engagement

On 24 February 1981, Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer officially announce dia engagement for Buckingham Palace.

E cost almost £30,000 at dat time ($36,000 for today exchange rate) and contain sapphire surrounded by 14 diamonds.

Di ring don become very famous and now na Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge dey wear am.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Prince and Princess of Wales pose on di balcony of Buckingham Palace on dia wedding day, with di Queen and some of di bridesmaids, 29th July 1981

Titled as "di wedding of di century", Lady Diana marry Prince Charles for St Paul Cathedral on 29 July 1981 for one televised ceremony wey millions of pipo around di world watch.

For age 20, she show nerves only once, wen she dey struggle to recall her husband names for di right order. Her father, Earl Spencer, walk her down di aisle.

Her dress wey David and Elizabeth Emanuel design get 25ft (10m) train and make am from ivory taffeta and antique lace.

Some 600,000 pipo dey line for di road from Buckingham Palace to di cathedral to get look at di couple.

Di newlyweds wave to di crowd from di palace balcony (see foto above) with her young bridesmaids and Queen Elizabeth II.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Diana Princess of Wales with Prince Charles and Prince William posing for foto to call on di lawn of Government House for Auckland in 1983

Diana don always long for big family. Within one year of her marriage, on 21 June 1982, she give birth to a son, Prince William, wey be second in line to di throne, afta e father Prince Charles.

She believe in giving her children as normal an upbringing as royal circumstances go allow. William become di first male heir to go to nursery.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, September 16: Prince Charles & Princess Diana With di Newly Born Prince Henry (harry) Outside di Lindo Wing

For 1984, on 15 September, William come get brother.

Dem christened am Henry, though e dey known as Prince Harry.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Prince William (left) Princess Diana, Prince Harry on a skiing trip togeda

No be private teachers coach di boys, dem go to school with oda children.

Diana remain good mother to her two sons.

Prince Harry tok say Diana na "one of di naughtiest parents", before adding: "She pamper us with love, dat na for sure."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Princess Diana Dancing with John Travolta for Cross Hall for di White House

On her first official visit to di United States, di princess share one dance with actor John Travolta for di White House.

Diana popularity star to grow. She come start to dey become fashion icon, with her wardrobe becoming di focus of attention.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Diana, Princess of Wales tok to patients for di AIDS unit of St Mary Hospital, London, December 1989

As she make more official appearances, her charity work make pipo for public like her well-well and make headlines around di world.

She play one important role for publicising di plight of pipo with Aids. Her forthright speeches challenge prejudices.

Simple gestures like shaking hands with Aids patients prove to di public say social contact no get any risk.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing red and purple suit design by Catherine Walker, pose alone outside di Taj Mahal on February 11, 1992 for Agra, India.

Di Prince and Princess of Wales bin don carry out many engagements togeda and go for overseas tours. However, by di late 1980s dia separate lives don become public knowledge.

On one official visit to India for 1992, Diana sitdown alone outside di Taj Mahal, di great monument to love.

Pipo see dis as public declaration wey mean say although di couple dey formally togeda, dem in fact dey very much apart.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing cream suit, holds hands with Mother Teresa afta one meeting for di Bronx on June 18, 1997 for New York, NYC

Throughout her life, Diana retain one close friendship with Mother Teresa, wey be famous Roman Catholic nun, wey dem later name saint.

Also known for her charity work, Mother Teresa receive di Nobel Peace Prize award, afta dedicating her life to helping odas.

Di two of dem die within six days of each oda.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Princess Diana (1961 - 1997) wen she arrive for di Serpentine Gallery, London, in a gown by Christina Stambolian, June 1994

Afta years of separation, Diana and Charles divorce come dey finalise on 28 August 1996.

For June of di next year she auction off 79 dresses wey don appear on front covers of magazines around di world.

Di auction raise $4.5m for charity and also seem to symbolise a break with di past.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di princess make global headlines for January 1997 wen she call for one ban on anti-personnel devices.

Co-founder of di anti-landmine campaign group Mines Advisory Group (MAG), Lou McGrath work closely with Diana.

E later tok say Diana support provide "turning point" for di global effort to ban di devices.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

On 31 August 1997, afta dining for di Ritz Paris with Dodi Al Fayed, di son of millionaire businessman Mohamed Al Fayed, two of dem leave di restaurant with one limousine.

Bu photographers on motorbikes wey want take more foto of di princess new friend begin pursue dem.

Di chase lead to tragedy for one underpass - dat na fatal car crash.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Earl Spencer, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Charles and di Duke of Edinburgh follow di coffin to di funeral cortege of Diana, Princess of Wales as e arrive for Westminster Abbey on September 6, 1997 for London, England

More than one million pipo line up for di road wey di funeral cortege pass to Westminster Abbey and along her final journey to di Spencer family home for Northamptonshire.

Afta her coffin on foot wey dey front (see foto above), na Prince Charles, her youngest son Prince Harry wey be only 12 years old at di time, her brother Earl Spencer, her eldest son Prince William and di Duke of Edinburgh.