Ukraine-Russia war 2022: Pictures of Ukrainian counter offensive

49 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters via TELEGRAM @KUPTG Wetin we call dis foto, Ukrainian soldiers dey hold flag for one roof for di town of Kupiansk

Social media don full with fotos of Ukrainian forces dem as dem dey raise dia flag for newly "liberated areas" as well as fotos wey show destroyed or abandoned Russian positions.

Dis wan na afta Ukraine military say dia forces don collect 3,000 sq km back afta dem run one rapid counter offensive for eastern Ukraine.

If di tori dey confamed, e go mean say Kyiv don triple di gains dem bin say dem get.

BBC no fit verify di Ukrainian numbers, as dem no gree allow tori pipo dem to dey for frontlines. But Russia defence ministry confam say dia forces don retreat to "regroup".

Dis na some of di fotos wey show Ukraine counter-offensive.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images via UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES Wetin we call dis foto, Ukrainian armed forces bin issue foto of abandoned Russian armoured vehicle for 11 September - dem say dem take am for di Kharkiv region

Ukrainian troops claim say dem don enta Kupiansk and Izyum, wey be two ogbonge towns for Russian supply.

Russia defence ministry confam say dia forces don retreat comot from dis two towns. Dem say e go allow di forces to "regroup" for territory wey Moscow backed separatists dey control.

Di Russian ministry also confam say dia troops don comot anoda key town wey be Balaklyia.

Di press office of di Commander-in-Chief of di Armed Forces of Ukraine claim say dem collect one Russian armoured fighting vehicle during di counter-offensive operation.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi bin announce say about 30 towns and villages for di Kharkiv region don dey liberated.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Ukrainian servicemen bin dey show as dem pull down Russian poster for Balakliya for video wey Reuters collect

Reuters get video wey claim to show as Ukraine servicemen for Balakliya for di di Kharkiv region bin dey comot Russian poster from billboard wey show di poem of Taras Shevchenko for under.

Most Ukrainians see Shevchenko not only as Ukraine poet and political figure but also as symbol of dia kontri independence.

Wetin we call dis foto, Natalia tell BBC say she bin wan hug Ukrainian forces as dem enta her village for di southern region of Kherson, Ukraine

BBC tori pesin, Orla Guerin tok to one 50-year-old farmer wey dem call Natalia from di village of Novovoznesenske, for di southern region of Kherson.

Natalia say freedom bin come her village on di 2nd of September wen Ukraine forces enta.

"I bin no know wetin to do with dem - weda I go hug dem or hold dia hands? I bin touch dem and I bin dey very happy."

Wia dis foto come from, TERRITORIAL DEFENCE OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES Wetin we call dis foto, Ukrainian service members pose for wetin dem call di recently liberated settlement of Vasylenkove for Kharkiv region

For di settlement of Vasylenkove for Kharkiv region, Ukrainian service members bin pose for picture.

Di Territorial Defence of di Ukrainian Armed Forces foto bin release di foto.

Tori be say dem take di foto afta di settlement bin dey liberated from Russian forces on 10 September.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images /Anadolu Agency Wetin we call dis foto, Ukrainian flags don dey ontop of statues for di town of Balakliya

Pipo bin pose for di statue for Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko with one Ukrainian flag afta di Ukrainian army say dem don liberate di town of Balakliya for di south-eastern Kharkiv region on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hail di Ukraine advancement for Kharkiv province say na potential breakthrough for di six month war.