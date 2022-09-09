Queen Elizabeth II: World leaders remember 'kind-hearted Queen'

Tiffany Wertheimer

BBC News

34 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Den-President Barack Obama and Her Majesty for one State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2011

World leaders and dignitaries don pay dey pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, wey die at di age of 96.

Dem don honour her deep sense of duty and her resilience, as well as di Queen sense of humour and kindness.

France Emmanuel Macron lead di tributes, remembering "a kind-hearted queen" wey be "a friend of France".

And former US President Barack Obama say di Queen bin "captivate di world" wit "reign wey dey defined by grace, elegance, and tireless work ethic".

"Time and again, her warm nature strike us, di way she dey make pipo relax around her, and how she bring her considerable humour and charm to moments of great celbration and circumstance," Oga Obama, wey meet di Queen on several occasions, tok for one statement.

Current US President Joe Biden describe di Queen as "more dan a monarch - she define an era".

Describing im visit to UK for 2021 as president, Mr Biden say "she charm us wit her wit, move us wit her kindness, and generously share wit us her wisdom."

Queen Elizabeth II meet 14 US presidents during her reign.

Wia dis foto come from, 10 Downing Street Wetin we call dis foto, Di Queen with Joe and Jill Biden last year for di G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain

Donald Trump say e no go "never forget Her Majesty's generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humour".

"What a grand and beautiful lady she be - nobody dey like her!" di former president write on im online platform, Truth Social.

And another former president, George W Bush, reflecte fondly on di time e spend having tea with Her Majesty and her corgis, describing her "great intellect, charm and wit".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Canada - wia Queen Elizabeth be head of state - don see 12 prime ministers during her reign.

An emotional Justin Trudeau say she bin get "an obvious deep and abiding love for Canadians".

"For one complicated world, her steady grace and resolve bring comfort to us all," di prime minister tok, e add join say e go miss their "chats" wia she dey "thoughtful, wise, curious, helpful, funny and so much more".

"She be one of my favourite pipo in di world, and I go miss her so," e tok, as e try hold back tears.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Her Majesty meet Canada Justin Trudeau several times, including earlier dis year for Windsor

'An extraordinary personality'

King Willem-Alexander of Di Netherlands - wey be Queen Elizabeth fifth cousin - say im and Queen Maxima remembered di "steadfast and wise" monarch wit "deep respect and great affection".

And Belgium King Philippe and Queen Mathilde say she bin be "extraordinary personality... wey, throughout her reign, show dignity, courage and devotion."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remember im "memorable meetings" wit di monarch during two UK visits.

"I no go ever forget her warmth and kindness," im tweet. "During one of di meetings she show me di handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi give her as gift for her wedding. I go always cherish dat gesture."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pay tribute to di Queen "wonderful humour" and tok for statement say "her commitment to German-British reconciliation afta di horrors of World War II go remain unforgotten."

'A reassuring presence'

As monarch for seventy years, Queen Elizabeth live through times of extraordinary change, and dis reflect in several tributes.

As Barack Obama tok - she live "through periods of prosperity and stagnation - from di moon landing, to di fall of di Berlin Wall."

Irish President Michael D Higgins honour di Queen "extraordinary sense of duty" wey go "hold unique place for British history".

"Her reign of 70 years cover periods of very big change, during which she represent extraordinary source of reassurance to di British pipo," im tok for one long statement.

"Dis na reassurance based on reality of di significance of present events, rather dan any narrow conception of history."

Ireland's Taoiseach Micheál Martin speak of her reign as one of "historic duration" and describe di Queen death as "di end of an era".

"Her dedication to duty and public service bin show imsef and her wisdom and experience truly unique," Oga Martin tok for one statement. Im also remember her "many gracious gestures and warm remarks" during one state visit to Ireland for 2011.

António Guterres, UN secretary-general, say Queen Elizabeth bin be "a reassuring presence throughout years of sweeping change, including di decolonization of Africa and Asia and di evolution of Commonwealth."

For one statement im pay tribute to "her unshaking, lifelong dedication to serving her pipo. Di world go long remember her devotion and leadership."

Israel President Isaac Herzog also acknowledge di big change di Queen saw throughout her reign, but say throughout dis she "remain symbol of stable, responsible leadership, and example of morality, humanity and patriotism."

While di Queen no visit Israel, Charles, Edward, William and di late Prince Philip - wey dem bury im mama for Jerusalem - visit.