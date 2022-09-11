Ukraine-Russia update: Russian forces retreat as Ukraine take back key towns

Russian forces don withdraw from key eastern towns, as fast Ukrainian counter-attack dey make more gains.

Ukrainian officials say troops enter Kupiansk, one key eastern supply hub for Russian forces, on Saturday.

Russia defence ministry kan say im troops don retreat from nearby Izyum to allow dem "to regroup".

Di ministry also confam di withdrawal of troops from anoda, di third key town, Balaklyia, in order to "bolster efforts" for di Donetsk front.

Di Ukrainian advance - if e hold - go be di most significant since Russia withdraw from areas around Kyiv for April.

For im nightly video address on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky claim say Ukraine now don free 2,000 sq km (700 sq miles) from Russia since dem begin new counter-offensive earlier modisnth.

Im claim dey suggest say dem capture half of di area in di last 48 hours alone - as na two times di area of territory Mr Zelensky tok say don dey liberated wen e speak on Thursday evening.

Di announcement by Russia say im troops don withdraw from Izyum also dey significant, as na major military hub for Moscow.

"A three-day operation na im dem carry out for di drawdown and organised transfer of di Izyum-Balakliya group of troops to di territory of di Donetsk People's Republic," di Russian statement tok.

"In order to prevent damage to di Russian troops, powerful fire defeat dey inflicted on di enemy."

Small time afta, di chief administrator of Russian-controlled parts of di Kharkiv region recommend say make residents evacuate to Russia "to save lives", according to di Russian state-run Tass news agency.

And di govnor of di neighbouring Belgorod region, for Russia, sa ymobile catering, heating, and medical assistance go dey available to pipo wey dey queue to cross di border.

Pipo go view dis advance as sign say Ukraine army get di capacity to retake Russian-occupied territory, crucial as Kyiv continue to ask Western allies for military support.

Encouragement for Kyiv and im allies

Analysis by Orla Guerin, Senior International Correspondent for central Ukraine

Di pace of di counter-offensive never only catch di Russians off gdi uard, but e even surprise some Ukrainians. Pipo bin don dey struggle to keep up with news of latest gains.

Di Russians now don lost two key logistics hubs - di railway cities of Izyum and Kupiansk. Dis na military setback and a public humiliation for President Putin.

We reach no fit reach di frontlines. Dem don deny journalists access. Ukraine dey determined to control di information war. But plenty of footage don land ontop social media wey show Ukrainian troops dey raise dia flag for areas wey dey newly liberated.

Di Russians still hold around one fifth of di kontri and few pipo imagine a quick end to di war. But di Ukrainians now don show say dem fit di Russians in battle, not just to outmanoeuvre dem. According to one military expert, na di first time since World War Two wey whole Russian units don dey lost.

Earlier, UK defence officials say Ukraine don advance 50km (31 miles) into Russian-held territory before-before.

"Russian forces dey likely taken by surprise," di UK Ministry of Defence tok. "Di sector na one wey bin dey lightly held and Ukrainian units don capture or surround several towns."

Ukraine launch im counter-offensive for di east earlier dis week, while international attention bin dey focused on one advance pipo bi dey expect for near di southern city of Kherson.

Analysts believe say Russia redirect some of im most experienced troops to defend di city.

But as well as gaining ground for di east, Ukraine dey also make gains for di south, one official tok.

Nataliya Gumenyuk, spokespesin for di Ukrainian army southern command, say dem don advance "between two and several dozens of kilometres" along dat front.

But tori be say Russian forces wey dey fight on di southern front don maintain defensive positions, and Ukraine troops don face heavy resistance since di offensive begin.

And for Kharkiv itself, one pesin die and several homes damage on Saturday as Russian rocket fire hit di city, according to local officials.

Ukrainian officials share picture on social media wey appear to show Ukrainian troops dey hold up di kontri flag in front of Kupiansk city hall, with di Russian flag for dia feet.

On Friday President Zelensky say im forces dey "gradually take control of new settlements" and " dey return di Ukrainian flag and protection for all our people".

He also say national police units bin dey return to liberated settlements and ask civilians to report suspected Russian war crimes to dem.

Im call follow one report from UN monitoring team inside Ukraine wey say dem don "document several violations against prisoners of war" by Moscow forces.

Di report also accuse Ukrainian troops of "cases of torture and ill-treatment of prisoners of war".

For anoda place, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock land Kyiv on Saturday in a surprise visit, wia she say na to demonstrate Berlin commitment to Ukraine defence.

"I don travel to Kyiv today to show say dem fit continue to rely on us," Ms Baerbock tok.

And on Friday, Mr Zelensky award the Order of Merit, Ukraine highest honour, to Haluk Bayraktar - di head of Turkish drone manufacturer Bayraktar.

Di company TB2 combat drone, wey fit carry four missiles, don become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

While Ankara dey look to play di role of intermediary between Kyiv and Moscow since di conflict break out, Mr Bayraktar don refuse to supply Russia with arms and tell CNN for August say "we support Ukraine, support im sovereignty, im resistance for im independence".