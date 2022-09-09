King Charles III address to di nation and Commonwealth in full

23 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, King Charles during im address to di nation

King Charles III give di following address to di nation and Commonwealth:

"I speak to you today wit feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen - my beloved Mother - na inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her di most heartfelt debt any family fit owe to dia mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.

"Queen Elizabeth na a life well lived; a promise wit destiny kept and we mourn her deeply in her passing.

"Dat promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.

"Along wit di personal grief wey all my family dey feel, we also share wit so many of you for di United Kingdom, for all di kontris wey The Queen na Head of State, for di Commonwealth and across di world, a deep sense of gratitude for di more dan 70 years wey my Mother, as Queen, serve di pipo of so many nations.

"In 1947, on her 21st birthday, she pledge for one broadcast from Cape Town to di Commonwealth to devote her life, weda e short or long, to di service of her pipo.

"E dey more dan a promise: na deep personal commitment wey define her whole life.

"She make sacrifices for duty. Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign no ever shake, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss.

"In her life of service we see dat abiding love of tradition, togeda wit dat fearless embrace of progress, wey make us great as Nations.

"Di affection, admiration and respect she inspire become di hallmark of her reign. And, as every member of my family fit testify, she combine di qualities wit warmth, humour and ability always to see di best in pipo.

"I pay tribute to my Mother memory and I honour her life of service. I know say her death bring great sadness to so many of you and I share dat sense of loss, beyond measure, wit you all.

"Wen The Queen came to di throne, Britain and di world bin still dey cope wit di effect of di Second World War, and still dey live by di practice of earlier times.

"In di course of di last 70 years we don see our society become one of many cultures and many faiths.

"Di institutions of di State don also experience changes. But, through all changes and challenges, our nation and di wider family of Realms - wey dia talents, traditions and achievements I dey proud of - don prosper and flourish. Our values don remain, and must remain, constant.

"Di role and di duties of Monarchy also remain, as di Sovereign particular relationship and responsibility towards di Church of England - di Church wey my own faith get foundation.

"In dat faith, and di values wey dey inspire, dem don bring me up to cherish a sense of duty to odas, and to hold in di greatest respect di precious traditions, freedoms and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary goment.

"As di Queen herself do wit such devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout di remaining time God grant me, to uphold di Constitutional principles for di heart of our nation.

"And wia ever you dey live for di United Kingdom, or for di Realms and territories across di world, and wat ever fit be your background or beliefs, I go try to serve you wit loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.

"My life go of course change as I take up my new responsibilities.

"E no go dey possible again for me to give so much of my time and energy to di charities and issues wey I care for so much. But I know say dis important responsibility go kontinu in di trusted hands of odas.

"Dis na also a time of change for my family. I count on di loving help of my darling wife, Camilla.

"In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she become my Queen Consort.

"I know say she go bring to di demands of her new role di commitment devotion to duty on which I don come to rely so much.

"As my Heir, William now assume di Scottish titles wey mean so much to me.

"E take over from me as Duke of Cornwall and take on di responsibilities for di Duchy of Cornwall wey I don hold for more dan fifty years.

"Today, I dey proud to make am Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, di kontri, a title wey I dey greatly privilege to bear during so much of my life and duty.

"Wit Catherine beside am, our new Prince and Princess of Wales, I know say dem go kontinu to inspire and lead our national discussions, helping to bring di marginal to di centre ground wia dem fit give vital help.

"I want to also express my love for Harry and Meghan as dem kontinu to build dia lives overseas.

"Afta one week, we go come togeda as a nation, as a Commonwealth and indeed a global community, to lay my beloved mother to rest.

"In our sorrow, let us remember and draw strength from di light of her example.

"On behalf of all my family, I fit only offer di most sincere and heartfelt thanks for your condolences and support.

"Dem mean more to me dan I fit ever possibly express.

"And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I wan simply say dis: thank you.

"Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to di family of nations wey you serve so diligently all diz years.