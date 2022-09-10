King Charles III proclamation ceremony: Wetin happun for di first ever televised historic ceremonial programme?

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during di historic Accession Council, dis Saturday

Charles III don dey formally proclaimed King during one historic ceremony for St James Palace, for London.

During di traditional proceedings on Saturday morning - wey dem televise for di first time -, flags wey dem lower in mourning for di late Queen bin dey raised to full-mast in celebration of di new King.

Further proclamations go take place across UK until Sunday, wen flags go return to half-mast during di mourning period wey follow di death of Queen Elizabeth II, on 8 September.

Di new King dey proclaimed by di Accession Council and im swear oath during one ogbonge ceremony wey dey deeply rooted inside tradition - and one wey never happun in over seven decades.

Wetin exactly be di proclamation?

Charles na already King - under di terms of di Act of Settlement 1701, e automatically become so on di death of im mama. So di purpose of di Accession Council na ceremonial one, to officially announce di name of di new monarch.

Normally, dis wan dey happun within 24 hours of di death of di sovereign. But on dis occasion a little more time pass between di death of Queen Elizabeth II and di ceremony for St James Palace, inside central London and very close to Buckingham Palace.

For anoda tin wey break away from tradition, King Charles III decide say for di first time, di Accession Council go dey televised.

Who attend?

Over 200 members of di Privy Council -one body of formal advisers to di monarch, mostly past and present politicians-, gather for St James' Palace, togeda with members of di clergy.

Di Council date back to di time of di Norman kings. With membership wey stand 700, only 200 na im summon.

Former UK prime ministers Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Boris Johnson and Theresa May - wey meet di Queen on many occasions over many years- all dey in attendance, as well as di Lord Mayor of di City of London, senior judges and oda officials.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Theresa May and John Major dey in attendance

Camilla Parker Bowles, Charles wife of 17 years (wey now get di title of Queen Consort) and di King son, William, di new Prince of Wales, also dey present.

First part: di King dey named

Di Accession Council dey divided into two parts, and Charles bin only dey present for di second.

In di first moment, di Lord President - Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt, wey dey appointed by Prime Minister Liz Truss on 6 September - announce di monarch death.

She den ask di clerk of di council to read out di Accession Proclamation, wey include Charles chosen title as King - Charles III.

Di 200 or so pipo gada inside di room all of dem come say 'God save the King' before dem sign di documents.

Prince William, Prime Minister Liz Truss and Archbishop Justin Welby bin dey watch.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Sojas participate for gun salute for King Charles III

Di proclamation come dey signed by di members of di Royal Family, di prime minister, di Archbishop of Canterbury, di Lord Chancellor and di Earl Marshall - di Duke of Norfolk - wey dey responsible for organising state ceremonies.

Afta di signing, Ms Mordaunt call for silence den read out di outstanding items of business, wey include directing artillery guns to dey fired for Hyde Park in central London and di Tower of London.

Dem also read di proclamation for Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, and oda locations around di kontri.

Part two: di King speak

Part two of di Accession Council na wia di Privy Council greet di new King iinside di Throne Room for St James Palace.

Na di first meeting of di Privy Council wey di new monarch hold.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Charles already be king afta di death of im mama, so di purpose of di Accession Council na ceremonial one

Councillors line up to welcome am, everyone stand as tradition mark say nobody dey siddon for di Privy Council.

Inside emotional first address to di Council, di new King speak of im "darling mama life of service" and pledge to follow in her footsteps.

"Di whole world sympathise with me in for di irreparable loss all of us don suffer."

"My mother reign dey unequalled for im duration, dedication and devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for dis most faithful life."

Di King go on to tok about im new responsibilities.

"I dey deeply aware of dis deep inheritance and of di serious duties and responsibilities wey now don dey passed to me."

E also pay tribute to Camilla, Queen Consort. "I dey seriously encouraged by di constant support of my beloved wife," e tok.

Wetin be di oath wey King Charles swear?

Under di terms of di Act of Union, new monarchs dey also required to make an oath to maintain and preserve di Church of Scotland.

Dis na because for Scotland, division of powers dey between church and state.

Charles sign two copies of di oath in front of di Privy Council. Witnesses also sign dis oaths, including Prince William - di new Prince of Wales- followed by Camilla, di Queen Consort.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Prince William and his wife Catherine don dey named di new Prince and Princess of Wales, while Camilla now be Queen Consort

As di last witnesses bin dey sign di declaration, band begin play.

Charles for fit object to any of di oaths wey dem ask am to make, although di last time a new monarch do am na for 1910 wen King George V reject di anti-Catholic wording of di declaration oath.

Wetin happun for balcony?

Di action come move outside go di palace.

Dem admit members of di public from The Mall inside Friary Court to bear witness to di proclamation of King Charles III.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dem read di proclamation of Britain King Charles III from di Friary Court balcony

"Dem come wit dia pets, flowers, pikin wey wear Spiderman pyjamas, pesin wey no fit waka well on mobility scooters. From those wey wear suit to those wey wear cycling gear", BBC James Bryant report from di court.

Di Garter King of Arms go di balcony ontop Friary Court to read di proclamation and di State Trumpeters sound di Royal Salute.

Dem comre play di National Anthem with di words "God Save the King" for di first time in over seven decades.

Den di collective celebration: Garter King of Arms dey declared: "Three cheers for His Majesty the King. Hip-Hip...", with di King Guard wey respond "Hooray" three times, as dem raise dia bearskin caps above di head.

Di State Trumpeters and di Heralds come form a vehicle procession. Dem drive go di Royal Exchange for di City of London, wia dem read anoda Proclamation.

Wetin happun next?

Di ceremony end wen di clerk of di Privy Council proclaim Charles "King, head of di Commonwealth, defender of di faith", before declaring "God Save the King".

Penny Mordaunt end di ceremony by reading out di draft orders of di proclamation to dey authorised, with King Charles III approving dem one by one.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lord President of di Privy Council (currently Penny Mordaunt MP) guide di ceremony

One of dem na for di day of di Queen funeral to be Bank [or public] Holiday.