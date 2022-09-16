Queen lying-in-state: China dey blocked from Westminster Hall

By Jonathan Josephs

BBC News

16 September 2022, 09:26 WAT New Informate 13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

One Chinese goment delegation don dey banned from attending di lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, BBC News don find.

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle refuse di request for access to Westminster Hall due to Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers, Politico na im first report am.

Queen Elizabeth dey set to lie in state dia until her funeral on Monday.

Di House of Commons tell BBC say dem no dey comment on security mata.

Last year, China impose travel bans and asset freezes on nine Britons - including seven parliamentarians - for accusing Beijing say dem mistreat Uighur Muslims.

E lead to di banning of China ambassador to di UK from Parliament - move wey dem don extend now to a delegation wey bin wan pay dia respects at Queen Elizabeth lying-in-state.

UK-China relations already no dey rosy and dis ban no dey likely to help matas.

However, China vice-president dey expected to attend Monday state funeral wey go happun across di road from Parliament for Westminster Abbey.

According to di parliamentary rule book Erskine May, for 1965, Queen Elizabeth II consent say dem go share control of Westminster Hall between di Lord Great Chamberlain - who di monarch appoint - and di speakers of both di Commons and di Lords.

No specific mention regarding control of access for occasion such as a lying-in-state dey, but wen e come to "invitations to foreign dignitaries to address both Houses for Westminster Hall "ordinarily" na by di agreement of all three of dem dem dey issue am.

Last September, Sir Lindsay and Lord's Speaker Lord McFall tell China ambassador to UK say e no fit come to parliament becos of Beijing sanctions.

At di time. dat ban draw criticism by di Chinese government as "despicable and cowardly".

On Thursday, di group of seven MPs and peers, including former Tory ministers Iain Duncan Smith and Tim Loughton, urge di Foreign Secretary to withdraw an invitation to President Xi of China to attend di Queen funeral.

Dem say e go dey "wholly inappropriate" for di Chinese goment to dey represented, becos of im human rights record.

Mr Laughton tell BBC News say: "You no fit get Golden Age, normal relations, with a kontri wey now don dey exposed say dem dey commit di sort of atrocities dem don commit, not least of all di genocide against di Uighurs, di oppression wey dey go on for Tibet for di last 60/70 years, and now wetin we see dey go on for Hong Kong as well."

Several Western kontries don impose sanctions on officials for China following rights abuse allegations against di mostly Muslim Uighur minority group.

China don detain Uighurs for camps for di north-west region of Xinjiang, wia allegations of torture, forced labour and sexual abuse don come out.

E don deny di allegations of abuse, claiming say di camps be "re-education" facilities wey dem dey use to fight terrorism.

China President Xi Jinping dey di guest list for di state funeral but pipo no reason say e go attend.

British officials expect say e go instead dey represented by Vice President Wang Qishan.