Queen Elizabeth funeral: Man chop accuse for lying-in-state queue sex assaults

47 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Di alleged victims dey among thousands wey bin don dey line up for di banks of di Thames to view di Queen coffin

Two women allegedly suffer sexual assault for queue to attend di Queen lying-in-state, one court don hear di mata.

Adio Adeshine dey face accuse say e expose imself and push imsef enta mourners from behind as dem dey wait for line for Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday.

Authorities dey charge am with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Di 19-year-old appear for Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

As e call out di allegations, prosecutor Alex Adowale, say: "Di defendant dey part of di queue to see di resting in state of Queen Elizabeth II."

Im alleged victims dey among di thousands of pipo wey don dey line for di banks of di River Thames to see di Queen coffin according to wetin pipo tok.

Di court hear say di first complainant allegedly notice Mr Adeshine becos she bin no see am before even though she bin don dey wait for di queue wit di same pipo for hours.

Dem say she say she notice am dey get closer to her before she feel as sometin dey touch her for back, she come turn see say e don expose imself.

Di woman later allegedly see Mr Adeshine dey act in a similar way towards anoda woman, before dem alert security and dem call police.

Dem say e come throway im phone inside di River Thames before e enter di water imself.

But di court hear say dem arrest Mr Adeshine small time afta e come out from di river.