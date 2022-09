Tottenham vs Leicester City live stream: Spurs bench Son, Leicester start Ndidi

Lucas Moura na di only Tottenham player wey go miss dia Premier League match against Leicester City on Saturday.

Di Brazilian attacker get calf issue.

Head coach Antonio Conte, wey bin tok on Thursday say "no players dey undroppable", must decide whether to keep faith wit Son Heung-min wey no dey form.

Leicester go continue to assess midfielder Dennis Praet, wey be doubt for diss game sake of im foot problem.

While Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand still dey out di squad.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham don win seven out of nine of dia most recent Premier League meetings.

Dem fit win four consecutive league matches against di Foxes for di first time.

Leicester don lost four of dia past five top-flight fixtures away to Spurs, dem don chop at least three goals for each defeat.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs don win six successive Premier League home games, dia run for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A seventh consecutive home league win go be dia longest streak since a sequence of 14 victories for White Hart Lane between November 2016 and May 2017.

Dis go be Tottenham seventh league match of di season and di sixth one dem don play for London.

Antonio Conte dey unbeaten in eight Premier League matches as a manager against Leicester, e don win seven.

Leicester City

A sixth straight league defeat for Leicester go be dia worst run since one similar run wey dem bin get between November and December 2014.

Dem dey in danger of failing to win any of dia opening seven top-flight games for di first time since 1983-84, when dia winless start bin extend to 10 matches.

Leicester don drop 24 points from winning positions for Premier League for 2022, eight more than any oda side.

Jamie Vardy dey set to make im 277th Premier League appearance, e go pass Kasper Schmeichel as Leicester record appearance maker for di competition.

Line Ups

Tottenham Hotspur

1 H. Lloris

34 C. Lenglet

15 E. Dier

6 D. Sánchez

19 R. Sessegnon

30 R. Bentancur

5 P. Højbjerg

14 I. Perišić

9 Richarlison

21 D. Kulusevski

10 H. Kane

Leicester City

1 D. Ward

2 J. Justin

6 J. Evans

3 W. Faes

27 T. Castagne

25 W. Ndidi

7 H. Barnes

22 K. Dewsbury-Hall

8 Y. Tielemans

10 J. Maddison