Queen funeral plans: Wetin go happun on di day

33 minutes wey don pass

Afta days of lying-in-state, di body of di late Queen Elizabeth II go begin im final journey on Monday morning as part of a grand state funeral - first to Westminster Abbey, for a religious service in front of a congregation of thousands, and den on to Windsor Castle for a more intimate committal service and, finally, private burial.

E go be a day of emotion, pomp and ceremony di like of wey dem never see since di last state funeral, of Winston Churchill, almost 60 years ago. Di Queen make personal additions to di plans, Buckingham Palace don tok.

Dis na breakdown of di day events on Monday 19 September.

Di Queen lying-in-state for Westminster Hall inside di heart of London go come to an end in di early morning. Thousands of pipo don dey queue and file past to see her coffin.

Small distance away, for Westminster Abbey, di doors go dey opened for guests to start to dey arrive ahead of di service for 11:00.

Heads of state from across di world don dey fly in to join members of di Royal Family to remember di Queen life and service. Senior UK politicians and former prime ministers go also dey dia.

Members of royal families from across Europe, many of whom wey be blood relatives of di Queen, dey expected - Belgium King Philippe and Queen Mathilde and Spain King Felipe and Queen Letizia go dey dia.

At dis point, di ceremonial part of di day go begin well-well, as di Queen coffin go dey lifted from di catafalque wia e don dey rest since Wednesday afternoon, and take am to Westminster Abbey, for her funeral service.

Dem go carri her on di State Gun Carriage of di Royal Navy, wey 142 sailors go pull. Dem last see di carriage for 1979 for di burial of Prince Philip uncle, Lord Mountbatten and dem use am for di Queen papa George VI, for 1952.

Senior members of di Royal Family, including di new King and im sons Prince William and Prince Harry, go follow di gun carriage for procession.

Di Pipes and Drums of di Scottish and Irish regiments go lead di ceremony, along with members of di Royal Air Force and di Gurkhas.

Di Royal Navy and Royal Marines go line up di route and a guard of honour go stand for Parliament Square dem go dey made up of all three military services, dem go dey accompanied by a Royal Marines band.

Di Queen funeral service wey 2,000 guests dey expected to attend go begin for Westminster Abbey.

E go be state funeral - event wey dey typically reserved for kings or queens, wey dey follow strict rules of protocol, such as a military procession and di lying-in-state.

Di Abbey, wey go host di funeral service, na di historic church wia dem dey crown Britain kings and queens, including di Queen own coronation for 1953. Na also for dia di den-Princess Elizabeth marry Prince Philip for 1947.

Dem never do any monarch funeral service for di Abbey since di 18th Century, although di funeral of di Queen Mother happun dia for 2002.

Di service go dey conducted by di Dean of Westminster David Hoyle, with di Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby wey go give di sermon. Prime Minister Liz Truss go read one lessons.

Towards di end of di funeral service, di Last Post - dem go play one short bugle call - followed by a two-minute national silence.

Di national anthem and a lament wey di Queen piper go play go bring di service to an end at about midday.

Following di service, dem go pull di Queen coffin in a walking procession from di Abbey to Wellington Arch, for London Hyde Park Corner.

With di route wey go dey lined up with military personnel and police, Big Ben go ring at one-minute intervals as di procession dey move slowly through di streets of di capital. Gun salutes go also fire every minute from Hyde Park.

Pipo fit watch di procession in persin from designated viewing areas along di route.

Di procession wey dey led by di Royal Canadian Mounted Police, go dey made up of seven groups, each with im own band. Members of di armed services from di UK and di Commonwealth, di police and di NHS go also dey involved.

Once again, di King go lead members of di Royal Family wey dey waka behind di gun carriage with di Queen coffin.

Camilla, di Queen Consort, di Princess of Wales, di Countess of Wessex and di Duchess of Sussex go join di procession inside cars.

Once dem reach Wellington Arch, at about 13:00, di coffin go dey transferred to di new State Hearse for im final journey to Windsor Castle.

Di castle wey don continuously house 40 monarchs across almost 1,000 years, get special significance to di Queen throughout her life. As a teenager, dem send her go di castle during di war years as London face di threat of bombing, and more recently she make am her permanent home during di coronavirus pandemic.

Di vehicle wey go carri di coffin go arrive for a walking procession for Windsor Castle Long Walk. Di three-mile (5km) avenue go dey lined up with members of di armed forces.

Members of di public go get access to di Long Walk to watch di procession pass.

Di King and senior members of di Royal Family dey expected to join di procession for di Quadrangle iinside Windsor Castle later.

Di castle Sebastopol and Curfew Tower bells go ring every minute and dem go fire gun salutes from di grounds of di castle.

Den di coffin go enta St George Chapel for a committal service.

St George Chapel na di church wey di Royal Family dey regularly chose for weddings, christenings and funerals. Na wia di Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, marry for 2018 and wia dem do di Queen late husband Prince Philip burial.

Di committal service wey go dey attended by a smaller, more personal congregation of about 800 guests, go dey conducted by di Dean of Windsor David Conner, with a blessing from Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Di service go include traditions symbolising di end of di Queen reign.

Di Crown Jeweller go remove di Imperial State Crown and di Sovereign orb and sceptre from di top of the coffin, separating di Queen from her crown for di final time.

At di end of di last hymn, di King go den put di Queen company camp colour, or flag, of di Grenadier Guards ontop of di coffin. Di Grenadier Guards na di most senior of di Foot Guards wey dey carry out ceremonial duties for di monarch.

At di same time, di Lord Chamberlain, former MI5 chief Baron Parker, go "break" im wand of office and place am ontop of di coffin. Di breaking of di white staff go signal di end of im service to di sovereign as her most senior official in di royal household.

Dem go come lower di Queen into di royal vault and di Sovereign piper go play before di blessing and di singing of God Save di King. Di performance by di piper for Windsor na sometin di Queen bin personally request, Buckingham Palace tok.

Di committal service go come to an end and di King and members of di Royal Family go comot from di chapel.

Dat evening, for a private family service, di Queen go dey buried togeda with her late husband, di Duke of Edinburgh, for di King George VI memorial chapel, wey dey located inside St George Chapel.