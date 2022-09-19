Queen Elizabeth burial: Who attend di Queen funeral - and who no go?

Wetin we call dis foto, William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales

Kings and queens, presidents, prime ministers, celebrities and friends from around di world na dem dey among di 2,000 guests wey come for di Queen funeral service for Westminster Abbey.

Dis na di pipo wey bin dey di abbey and wia dem bin siddon.

Di Royal Family

Di pipo wey siddon near di coffin na King Charles III and di Queen Consort. Odas include di Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, di Duke of York, di Earl of Wessex and di Countess of Wessex.

For di row wey dey behind dem na wia di Duke of Sussex, di Duchess of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapeli Mozzi and Lady Louise Windsor dem siddon.

Di third row bin get Samuel Chatto, Arthur Chatto, Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto.

Di Prince and Princess of Wales bin sit on di oda side of di aisle from dem.

For di picture, we circle wia King Charles III, di Duke of Sussex, di Duchess of Sussex, di Prince of Wales and di Princess of Wales dey.

Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales bin siddon with dia parents as di picture below show.

All di Queen grandpikin dem bin seat close togeda. Dem include, from left to right: Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Viscount Severn, Prince William, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall

Also Earl Spencer, wey be Princess Diana brother, wey be di late Queen godson dey; Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and di Duke and Duchess of Kent.

Di Queen Consort pikin dem bin also invite Laura Lopes, second from left, and Tom Parker Bowles, far right.

Some of di Queen closest friends bin also dey dia, including ladies-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey and Dame Mary Morrison, right.

Current and former UK prime ministers

Current Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary bin dey dia for di back right. E follow with all di UK former Prime ministers wey still dey alive, dem bin seat for di quire of di abbey.

For di middle row na, Carrie Johnson, Boris Johnson, Philip May, Theresa May, David Cameron, and Samantha Cameron.

For di front row na Sarah Brown, Gordon Brown, Cherie Blair, Sir Tony Blair, Lady Norma Major and Sir John Major.

Global royalty

Plenti royal families from all ova di world vin come pay respects.

Di European royal houses bin siddon opposite King Charles III.

For anoda side of di abbey na wia Empress Masako and Emperor Naruhito of Japan siddon next to Malaysia King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

In front of dem na King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan.

Heads of foreign governments

About 100 presidents and heads of goments na im dey estimated to dey for di abbey.

American President oga Biden and im wife Jill Biden siddon close to an aisle behind di Polish president Andrzej Duda and im wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

Di president of France, Emmanuel Macron, attend with im wife Brigitte.Mr Macron, wey don meet di Queen three times say she don be "friend of France, kind-hearted queen, wey don leave lasting impression for her kontri and century".

Oda heads of goment wey show face na Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Not invited

Wetin we call dis foto, Russian President Vladimir Putin is among those not invited

Representatives from Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan no get invite. Dis na sake of say UK no get full diplomatic relations with dis kontris dem.

No-one from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar bin collect invite too.

Diplomatic relations between di UK and Russia don almost scata pata-pata sake of di Russia invasion of Ukraine and tok-tok pesin of Russia President Vladimir Putin say e bin "no plan on" attending di burial.

Di invasion bin dey partially from di territory of Belarus and di UK don reduce dia diplomatic presence for Myanmar afta di military coup last year.

Dem tell North Korea and Nicaragua say dem fit only send ambassadors not dia heads of state.

Human rights groups don call out di decision to invite di Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Dis na as Western intelligence don accuse di prince say im order di killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi for 2018.