UK dey consider joining new European nations club

By Jessica Parker

BBC Brussels correspondent

one hour wey don pass

Di United Kingdom dey consider weda dem go attend one new European political "club of nations" next month.

Di first meeting of di "European Political Community" go hold for Prague for early October.

Downing Street wan see more about di summit before Prime Minister Liz Truss go confam weda to attend and dem never make final decision.

Na di French President Emmanuel Macron bring di idea of di European Political Community.

E bin propose am for May as "new space" for co-operation.

Oga Macron bin suggest say di group go tok about tins like security, energy and transport, including di movement of pipo, mostly di young.

Wetin be di European Political Community wey UK dey consider to join

Di goal na to establish forum wey get pass di 27 EU member states.

Dem don dey carry ideas like dat up and down but dis na di first big push for dat kain tin since Brexit.

UK officials say dem wan make sure say di meeting no go full with EU kontris or institutions.

Britain wan see oda "big players" from outside EU for attendance.

Dem don invite all di 27 members of di EU togeda with UK, Ukraine, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey.

Six Western Balkan kontris fit also dey invited with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

EU officials tell BBC say dem don send "save di date" memos to di capitals and dem go follow am with formal invitations.

Di inaugural meeting of di "European Political Community" dey set to hold for 6 October for di Czech capital of Prague.

Di agenda dey about Russia invasion of Ukraine, di economy and Europe energy crisis.

But few details don comot on wetin "political community" fit mean in di long term.

Critics for inside EU dey call di community "vague" French-led project.

Fear dey say France wey no like EU expansion dey use dis idea as parking garage for kontris wey wan join European Union.

But EU leaders say di community no go replace dia enlargement policy.

Ukraine become official EU candidate kontri for June but plenti Western Balkan kontris don dey try join for years.

EU diplomats say to get Britain for table to tok core issues wey concern di continent na di aim.

Di hope na say di gloomy economic outlook plus di energy kasala fit carry Liz Truss come.

But concerns dey say di new UK prime minister no go come so some Conservative Eurosceptics no go vex.

Liz Truss bin first reject di idea of British participation.