Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap: Britons, Ukraine politicians gain freedom for di biggest exchange of di war

By Emma Vardy & Frank Gardner

BBC News

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Aiden Aslin Wetin we call dis foto, John Harding, Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin (L-R) were among di prisoners released

Five British nationals wey Russian backed forces for Ukraine bin hold na part of di pipo wey gain dia freedom.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss say, di tori don end "months of uncertainty and suffering for dem".

Aiden Aslin, John Harding, Dylan Healy, Andrew Hill and Shaun Pinner now dey return home.

Dis dey come as part of di most ogbonge prisoner swap o di Ukraine war since e start.

Dem bin exchange 215 Ukrainian sojas wey include di commanders of Azov regiment wey defend Mariupol for 55 Russian sojas and one Ukrainian politician, Victor Medvechuk.

Tori be say e be close ally with Russian president Vladimir Putin and be supporter of Russia.

As at now, three of di five Britain citizens don land for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with pictures for dia families.

Di foto go calm di families wey be don hear say dem don die as early as Tuesday as rumours start to fly for inside social media.

Who be di pipo wey gain dia freedom?

Victor Medvechuk na Ukraine pro-Klemlin politician and Oligarch. As at di time of im arrest, im bin dey face charges of treason. Tori say e be close ally to Vladimir Putin and supporter of Russia.

Dem bin hold Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner for April afta dem catch am as im dey fight for di south-eastern city of Mariupol.

Dem and one Moroccan citizen Brahim Saadoun bin dey on trial for di self-declared Donetsk People Republic wia dem say dem dey face death.

Oga Saadoun na also part of di pipo wey get dia freedom.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Mr Pinner, wearing orange, to di left of Mr Aslin and Mr Harding

Dylan Healy, wey also receive im freedom bin dey detained for April with Paul Urey wey later die for detention.

Wia dis foto come from, Georgian National Legion Wetin we call dis foto, John Harding

For statement, Saudi Arabia say Moroccan, US, Swedish and Croatian citizens na im dem free for di "exchange of POWs between Russia and Ukraine".

Saudi Arabia say di detainees don dey transferred from Russia to Saudi Arabia and dem dey arrange for dem to go dia respective kontris.

Di sudden announcement by di Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs bin surprise many pipo.

Tori be say di prisoner swap na personal project of di Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed Bin Salman.

Before dis time, Saudis neva too chook mouth for di Ukraine conflict.

Dem be strategic ally to di US but dia relationship no too strong with Biden administration and dem no wan vex Russia.