Ukraine war: Russia reveal call-up exemptions as men begin dey run

By Rayhan Demytrie in Tbilisi & Matt Murphy in London

BBC News

24 September 2022, 20:58 WAT New Informate 39 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Russian sojas dey face accuse say dem torture civilians while de dey detention

Russia defence ministry don reveal some occupations e say go dey exempted from conscription wey dey aimed at boosting im war effort for Ukraine.

IT workers, bankers and journalists wey dey work for state media go escape di "partial mobilisation" wey President Vladimir Putin announce on Wednesday.

Around 300,000 citizens dey face chance say dem go call dem up as part of di drive.

Di move don cause rush towards borders as young men dey try to run to avoid di draft.

Announcing di exemptions on Friday, Russia defence ministry say employers must compile a list of workers wey meet di criteria and submit am to dia offices.

But e accept say some sectors need to be excluded to "ensure di work of specific high-tech industries, as well as Russia financial system".

Some commentators don observe say di text of di mobilisation decree na sometin wey dey vague - e potentially allow space for dem to widen am if necessary.

And one paragraph remain entirely classified. Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov tok on Friday say e refer to di total number of Russians wey fit dey conscripted, wey e tok say dem no fit disclose.

Earlier, di independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta bin report - dem cite one unnamed goment source - say di redacted section allow for a call-up of up to a million pipo, rather dan di reported 300,000.

Odas don cast doubt on di truth of di Kremlin pledges to limit di draft. Just two weeks ago Mr Peskov tell reporters say"no discussion" of mobilisation by Russian leaders.

And across di kontri, reports don dey come out of Russian men wey no meet di criteria wey dey receive calls from local recruiting officers.

Di Russian daily newspaper Kommersant report say men wey dem previously exempt from service for health reasons don receive call-up by di local commander for di Siberian region of Irkutsk.

Elsewhere, Russian men dey continue to try to run from di kontri to avoid call-up by recruiters for di kontri first military mobilisation since World War Two.

For di south, miles of long queues of traffic dey for di border crossing between Russia and Georgia.

Some of di pipo wey dey go neighbouring kontris dey use bicycles as short-cut sake of long lines of cars and to also escape di ban on crossing wit leg, oda tori pipo dey report say some pipo dey wait up to 12 hours.

Wen dem ask one man about di war, e tell BBC say im bin know say di war go happun but e no concern am until Mr Putin declare partial 'by force' mobilisation.

One Russian student, tok say pipo don wake up. "Dem don open dia eyes and start to tink about wia to hide dia pikin dem.

Now, pipo don understand wetin dey happen becos e go affect dem directly,"e tok.

Anoda IT worker tell BBC say im no support di war, but e dey fear well-well to tok im mind against am .

"I no wan risk my life, di life of my family. I no wan make dem put me for detention," e tok.

"All I fit do na to get Schengen visa. Luckily I get one for May."

Georgia na one of di few neighbouring kontris wey Russians fit enta without applying for visa.

Border guards for neighbouring Finland, wey dey share 1,300km (800 mile) border wit Russia need visa to enta.

Dem tell BBC say di lines don long well-well for different crossing points.

Oda destinations wey pipo fit go by air - like Istanbul, Belgrade or Dubai - dia ticket prices don go up immediately afta dem announce di military call-up.

Some place sef no tickets dey again.

Turkish media don report increase for one-way ticket sales, while remaining flights to kontris wey no need-visa dey cost reach thousands of euros.

Plenti kontris dey battle wit di high numbers of pipo wey go enta dia kontri sake of say dem dey avoid di Russian draft.

Interior minister for Germany interior give signal on Thursday say dem go welcome di pipo wey dey run from joining Russian army by force.

Nancy Faeser say deserters wey dey threatened by "severe repression" go get protection on a case-by-case basis, following security checks.

But several oda European kontris, including Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Czech Republic, dey tok wit different tone, Dem say dem no go give Russians refuge. Di kontris don tell EU since to take stronger action on Russia.

"I understand say Russians dey run from more desperate decisions by Putin," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky tok. "But di pipo wey dey run becos dem no wan fulfil di duty wey dia own goment give dem, dem no qualify for humanitarian visa."

Di call-up don cause protests for major Russian cities including Moscow and St Petersburg on Tuesday, e cause 1,300 repported arrests.

Reports from Russia also say some of di pipo wey dem detain sake of di protest don receive dia draft papers inside police custody for police stations.

Wen dem ask about di reports, Mr Peskov say e dey e no dey against di law.