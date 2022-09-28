Iran protests over Mahsa Amini death: Number of pipo wey don die rise to 76 as crackdown increase - Rights group

By David Gritten

BBC News

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, One video wey dem post on social media bin show riot police dey beat one woman

At least Iranian security forces don kill 76 protesters during 11 days of unrest wey di death of one woman for custody cause, activists tok.

Iran Human Rights (IHR), one Norway-based organisation, accuse authorities say dem use force and live ammunition to suppress di protesters.

State media don put di number of di dead at 41, including several security personnel, and dem blame "rioters".

Dem don also arrest hundreds of pipo and 20 of dem na journalists.

"Di risk of torture and ill-treatment of protesters dey serious and di use of live ammunition against protesters na international crime," IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam tok. "Di world need to defend di Iranian pipo demands for dia fundamental rights."

Di UN human rights office also say dem dey very concerned by di authorities dia violent response and dem urge dem to respect di right to protest peacefully.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, How Mahsa Amini become symbol of defiance for Iran

Di anti-goment demonstrations don spread to more dan 80 cities and towns across Iran since di funeral of Mahsa Amini on 17 September.

Di 22-year-old Kurdish woman from di north-western city of Saqez bin visit di capital, Tehran, on 13 September wen morality police officers arrest am ontop accuse say she violate di strict law wey require women to cova dia hair wit hijab or headscarf.

She collapse afta dem take am to detention centre to "educate" am and she die for hospital afta three days for coma.

Di police say Ms Amini die afta she suffer sudden heart failure, but her family don dismiss am and tok say officers beat am.

Di protests against di morality police and hijab law wey her death trigger quickly become di most serious challenge wey Iran Shia Muslim clerical establishment don face in years.

Videos dem post on social media don show women dey burn dia headscarves on bonfires and dey cut dia hair in public to di cheers and chants of "Women, life, freedom" and "Death to di dictator" - dis na reference to di Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On Monday, protests bin dey for Tehran and some oda cities, including Yazd, for di centre of di kontri, and Tabriz and Sanandaj, for di north-west. Students and teachers for more dan 20 universities also stage strike and walk out of dia classrooms.

Iran Human Rights say dem don record di deaths of 76 protesters across 14 provinces as of Monday, including six women and four children. Dem say restrictions on di internet dey cause delays in reporting.

Thirty-five of di deaths bin dey reported for Mazandaran and Gilan provinces, north of Tehran, and 24 in di Kurdish-populated, north-western provinces of West Azerbaijan, Kermanshah, Kurdistan and Ilam, dem add.

IHR tok say videos and death certificates wey dem obtain confam say security forces fire live ammunition directly at protesters. But Iranian authorities don deny am.

Iranian officials don also announce di arrests of more dan 1,200 pipo.

Iranian state media report say security agents arrest Faezeh Hashemi, di daughter of Iran former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani on Tuesday.

Ms Hashemi na outspoken pesin wey dey criticise di Iranian establishment.

Di US-based Committee to Protect Journalists demand di release of at least 20 reporters and bloggers wey bin dey detained, as well as human rights defenders, lawyers and civil society activists.

"Iranian security forces gaz drop dia repressive measures against di journalists telling di critical story and restore di internet access wey dey vital to keep di public informed," di CPJ tok.

Kasra Naji of BBC tok say reports dey say unrest don stretch di security forces to di limit. Di head of di judiciary appear inside one video wia im tok say dem don deploy riot police "24 hours a day" and add say "dem no sleep last night and di nights before".

Claims of serious doubts also dey among security personnel about engaging wit protesters, our correspondent add. Di commander of di riot police for di capital show for inside one video telling im men not to hesitate and to fight di protesters, just as Iranians fight invading Iraqi forces for 1980s.