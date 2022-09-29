Coolio: Gangsta's Paradise rapper death at di age of 59 spark reactions

By Tiffany Wertheimer

BBC News

29 September 2022, 05:35 WAT New Informate 58 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Coolio dey perform for Canberra, Australia for 2019

US rapper Coolio, wey pipo sabi for di ogbonge hit Gangsta's Paradise, don die at di age of 59.

Im longtime manager Jarez Posey tell US media say dem find di artist unresponsive for di floor of di bathroom of im friend house for Los Angeles.

Coolio start to make music for di 1980s, but e cement im place for hip hop history wen e record Gangsta Paradise for 1995.

Di exact cause of im death on Wednesday never dey revealed yet.

However Mr Posey tell TMZ, wey first report di news, say paramedics believe say e fit don get cardiac arrest.

Coolio, wey im real name na Artis Leon Ivey Jr, win Grammy for Gangsta's Paradise, wey be part of di soundtrack for di movie Dangerous Minds starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

Di track na sometin wey don continue to dey widely listened to and just pass a billion streams on Spotify, according to im official website.

Over a career of around four decades e record eight studio albums and win one American Music Award and three MTV Video Music Awards.

Im oda hits include Fantastic Voyage, Rollin' With My Homies, 1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New), and Too Hot.

E bin dey active right up until im death - Coolio bin dey in di middle of a tour wit oda 90s stars including Vanilla Ice and Young MC, and dem bin just perform for Texas just a few days ago.

"I dey freak out, I just hear say my good friend Coolio don die," Vanilla Ice write for Twitter.

'Good people'

Snoop Dogg referenced Coolio world-famous track for im own tribute, as e write: "Gangstas paradise. R I P."

E also share a foto of di two of dem dey pose on di set of di music video for Gangsta Walk, track wey dem collaborate on for 2006.

"Dis na sad news. I witness first hand dis man grind to di top of di industry," fellow rapper and actor Ice Cube tok.

MC Hammer describe Coolio as "one of di nicest dudes wey I don know".