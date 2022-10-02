Indonesia stadium tragedy video show moments from di incident wey claim di lives of more dan I70 pipo
At least 174 pipo don die for one stampede for one Indonesian football match, and dis na one of di worst stadium disaster for di world.
E happun afta police tear-gas supporters wey invade di pitch on Saturday night.
Many more pipo injure for di crush afta local team Arema FC lose 2-3 to bitter rivals Persebaya Surabaya for East Java.
Di chief security minister of di kontri tok say pipo wey go watch match pass di stadium 38,000 capacity by around 4,000 pipo.