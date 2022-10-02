Indonesia stadium tragedy video show moments from di incident wey claim di lives of more dan I70 pipo

one hour wey don pass

At least 174 pipo don die for one stampede for one Indonesian football match, and dis na one of di worst stadium disaster for di world.

E happun afta police tear-gas supporters wey invade di pitch on Saturday night.

Many more pipo injure for di crush afta local team Arema FC lose 2-3 to bitter rivals Persebaya Surabaya for East Java.