Brazil election: Lula and Bolsonaro to face run-off for di polls

By Vanessa Buschschlüter

BBC News Online Latin America editor, Rio de Janeiro

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Voting bin dey compulsory with more san 156 million pipo wey qualify

Brazil election dey enta second round for wia left-winger Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva go face far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

With almost all di votes wey dem don count, Lula bin win 48% against Bolsonaro 43% - a much closer result dan opinion polls bin suggest.

But Lula fall short of di more dan 50% of valid votes wey dey needed to prevent a run-off.

Voters now get four weeks to decide which of di two suppose lead Brazil.

Winning outright for di first round no for be small tin for any candidate - di last time e happen na 24 years ago.

But President Bolsonaro and Lula bi give dia supporters hope say de fit achieve am.

Both candidates fit ang go claim say dis na victory, though.

For Lula - wey no fit run for di 2018 election becos e bin dey prison afta dem convict am for corruption charges - dis na remarkable comeback.

And President Bolsonaro, wey opinion polls bin show say e dey behind Lula, go rejoice in di fact say e prove di polls wrong, just as e bin predict say e go.

Dis na drama wey don dey years in di making. Di two men be arch-rivals and spen much of di campaign dey trade insults.

For di last TV debate before di vote, President Bolsonaro call Lula thief, in reference to di corruption charges wey put am for jail for 580 days before dem cancel di conviction.

Lula, in turn, don label Mr Bolsonaro madman.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Lula pledge to get Brazil "back to normal" aftta e cast im vote

E no dey surprising say, dat tension don reach di streets. During di nights before di vote, pipo hear neighbours for Rio dey shout "Lula na thief" and "Out with Bolsonaro" at each oda.

Since di two candidates be opposites, plenti tins dey at stake.

Lula say e go ginger measures to protect di Amazon rainforest, while Mr Bolsonaro don argue say make parts of di rainforest dey opened up to economic exploitation.

Deforestation and forest fires don rise during President Bolsonaro time in office. Climate activists don warn say if dem re-elect am, di area fit reach a tipping point.

Critics point out say Lula environmental record during im time in office - e govern Brazil from 2003 to 2010 - no dey perfect.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mr Bolsonaro dey count on di agricultural sector and agribusiness for votes and support

But with Mr Bolsonaro wey dey count on di agricultural sector and agribusiness for votes and support, na Lula be di preferred choice of climate activists.

But voters in Brazil get many oda pressing concerns, such as rising food prices, wey don contribute to an increase in poverty and hunger.

Many voters also mention education and Brazil high levels of inequality as issues dem want di new president to tackle.

Much of di campaign, however, dey overshadowed by concern say Mr Bolsonaro fit no accept defeat afta e bin say "na only God" fit remove am from office.

E bin also cast doubts on Brazil electronic voting system, as e allege- without providing any evidence - say e dey open to fraud.

With di result much more favourable to am dan predicted, e now dey likely to concentrate more on how to win di voters wey cast dia ballot for one of di oda nine candidates wey don chop elimination for di first round.