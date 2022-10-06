Thailand school attack: At least 31 pipo die inside day care centre shooting

6 October 2022, 09:40 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Google streetview

At least 31 pipo don die inside one gun and knife attack by one former police officer for one pre-school child daycare centre inside Thailand according to police.

Authorities don launch a manhunt was afta di attack for Nong Bua Lamphu province, for di north-east of di kontri.

Police say children and adults dey among di casualties.

Di attacker shoot and stab children and adults and now dey on di run, police tok. Motive for di attack no dey clear.

Reports for Thailand say dem recently dismiss di officer.

Police say dem see am last as e dey drive a white-four door Toyota pick-up truck with Bangkok registration plates.

One senior police officer for Nong Bua Lamphu province say 23 pikin dey among di casualties, AFP news agency report.