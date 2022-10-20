Liz Truss: Di rise and (quick) fall of di British PM for foto

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, British Prime Minister Liz Truss faced calls to resign after a U-turn on one of her key economic policies

Liz Truss don resign as Britain prime minister just afta 45 days for office.

Her time as PM na di shortest one for British history but e full of plenti events.

She see di death of Queen Elizabeth II, market palava and political chaos - here be throwback of career thru foto.

Liberal beginnings

Wetin we call dis foto, Teenage Truss cause make heads turn for di Liberal Democrats conference wit her anti-monarchy stance

Liz Truss today na proud a Conservative but as student she bin be di president of Oxford University Liberal Democrats.

Wen she dey tok about her childhood she describe her papa, wey be mathematics professor, and her mama, nurse, as "left-wing".

Becoming member of di British parliament

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Liz Truss become MP for 2010

Afta ahe switch sides to di Conservative Party, Truss become member of parliament (MP) for 2010 afta she fail two times for 2001 and 2005.

Wen dem ask her why she join di Conservatives she say she bin meet like-minded people, wey share her commitment to "personal freedom, di ability to shape your own life and shape your own destiny".

First female UK Lord Chancellor

Wetin we call dis foto, Truss become di first female Lord Chancellor and justice secretary for di UK for 2016

For 2016, Truss become di first female Lord Chancellor and justice secretary, but she bin get some number of high-profile clashes wit di judiciary.

After 11 months as justice secretary, dem demote her to chief secretary to di Treasury.

UK foreign secretary

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Truss dey wear traditional Russian fur hat during trip to Moscow as di UK foreign secretary

Before she become prime minister, Truss serve as foreign secretary, as well as trade, and as we tok before, justice.

Wia dis foto come from, UK Government Wetin we call dis foto, Liz Truss pose for official shots inshide tank while she dey visit British troops for Estonia for 2021

Her time as foreign secretary no dey without controversy.

As she dey run dat role, she tok say Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon na "attention seeker", she bin get diplomatic issue wit French President Emmanuel Macron and receive backlash afta she support pipo from di UK wey bin want take up arms and fight for Ukraine.

Becoming PM

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Liz Truss for Conservative event for London

Truss win di 2022 Conservative Party leadership contest ov adi summer afta former PM Boris Johnson lose di support of im MPs and resign.

Di Queen bin appoint Liz Truss as di UK new prime minister on 6 September. To get di top job, Ms Truss win 81,326 votes among party members, compared wit 60,399 for her rival, Rishi Sunak.

Di death of di Queen

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Liz Truss na di last British prime minister to meet Queen Elizabeth II

Only some few days into di job and Truss address di nation say Britain longest serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II don die.

As di whole world dey watch di UK for the Queen funeral, Truss lead tributes and di British nation ova 10-day mourning period.

Tax cuts and U-turn palava

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Truss and former Chancellor of di Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng

Less dan one month into her role as PM and Truss sack her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Dem appoint new chancellor Jeremy Hunt and immediately reverse almost all of di PM tax-cutting plans.

It bin happen afta di former chancellor economic proposals make di markets dey unstable, crash di pound to record-low and force di Bank of England to step in.

Her final week

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Liz Truss resigned on 20 October

Afta dramatic months in govment and as di pipo wey dey di UK dey struggle wit di cost of living crisis, her own MPs na im say make Truss resign as PM.

She bin dey drag say na she be di right choice for di job but on 20 October she admit defeat and say she don tell King Charles asy she dey resign as leader of di Conservative Party.

In front of dozens of reporters she say she bin enta di office for time of "great economic and international instability".